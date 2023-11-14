President Joe Biden’s migrant mobile app has released more than 350,000 foreign nationals into the United States since its debut in January of this year, new data reveals.

The latest Department of Homeland Security (DHS) data shows that Biden’s “CBP One” app, where eligible foreign nationals in Mexico can schedule appointments at the U.S.-Mexico border, released over 44,000 foreign nationals into American towns last month.

In total, from January through October, the app has freed 350,000 foreign nationals into the U.S. interior — a population three times the size of Manchester, New Hampshire, twice the size of Santa Rosa, California, and approaching the size of Cleveland, Ohio.

Records obtained by the Center for Immigration Studies in September found that DHS is releasing into the U.S. interior more than 99 percent of foreign nationals who schedule appointments at the border through the app.

Those freed into the U.S. interior are increasingly likely to quickly secure work permits to take American jobs thanks to an initiative announced by Biden’s DHS in September.

Months ago, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) grilled DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over the mobile app, calling it a “Disney fast pass” for foreign nationals who otherwise would have no way to get into the U.S. interior.

