Eugene Vindman — the twin brother of Alexander Vindman, who orchestrated an impeachment inquiry into former President Donald Trump — is running as a Democrat for a U.S. congressional seat in Virginia, according to a report.

Semafor reported Wednesday that Vindman, a retired U.S. Army colonel, is expected to announce a run for Congress in Virginia’s 7th congressional district to replace Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA), who is running for Virginia governor.

There is a fundraising page for Vindman on the ActBlue website, as well as a social media account, according to the outlet. The social media account on X appears to be defunct as of Thursday evening.

VoteVets, a group supporting progressive veterans posted that they are endorsing him:

Vindman had previously told Axios in October that he was considering a bid and that he is “focused on Ukraine funding” and “war crimes.”

“That’s all I’m focused on,” he said.

Vindman was born in Ukraine before immigrating to the U.S. along with his twin brother Alexander.

Both Vindmans served on the National Security Council (NSC), with Alexander Vindman gaining temporary national recognition as he orchestrated an impeachment inquiry after claiming that Trump was withholding military aid to Ukraine in 2019 in exchange for dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden. Although the Democrat-controlled House voted to impeach Trump, he was later acquitted by the Senate.

Alexander Vindman testified during the impeachment inquiry, infamously demanding that then-House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Devin Nunes (R-CA) address him as “lieutenant colonel.” Vindman was subsequently mocked by conservative media and veterans for demanding he be addressed by his mid-level rank.

Alexander Vindman later sued Trump for firing him and his brother from the NSC, alleging retaliation, but the case was ultimately dismissed, according to Axios. Eugene Vindman helped draft his brother’s opening statement at the impeachment hearing, according to the article.

A candidate page posted by the VoteVets gave Eugene Vindman partial credit for orchestrating the impeachment inquiry, writing:

In 2019, Eugene (and his brother) reported the infamous call where Donald Trump attempted to extort President Zelensky of Ukraine. Trump retaliated after he was acquitted by the Senate damaging his career. Eugene finished his career as a Colonel in 2022.

According to the Axios article:

The campaign would give Democrats the opportunity to reward Vindman with a seat in Congress, after the Trump White House fired the then-Army lieutenant colonel from his NSC job as a senior lawyer and ethics official. … Both brothers have become openly political since leaving the military, working with VoteVets, a progressive PAC that works to get Democrats elected.

Still, a Democrat Virginia House delegate questioned who Eugene Vindman was in a post on X on Thursday, saying he had never seen him in his area.

The delegate, Joshua Cole posted, “I’m sorry – who is this? I’ve never seen this person in our area. At. All.”

Alexander Vindman’s wife, Rachel Vindman, responded in a post with profanity and a threat, which she later deleted.

She had posted, according to a screenshot of the post:

I will attack you every fucking time you attack them for their lack of participation beacuse it is discrimination against members of the military and their families. Rachel Vindman has entered this fight and I will make sure you are sorry. Also, who are you? Never heard of you.

Since her husband gained recognition for his role in the impeachment inquiry, Rachel Vindman has launched a podcast based on her being Alexander Vindman’s wife.

