Spotify Stalling Approval of Second Lara Trump Single

Spotify is stalling on publishing Lara Trump’s second single, after the streaming giant suppressed visibility of her first single released last month.

The new song, which is an acoustic version of the same cover of Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down” she released in October, was submitted for review three days ago to be published Friday, according to records obtained by Breitbart News. However, it is still not available for listening on Spotify.

Trump’s producer, LJ Fino, told Breitbart that he has had records approved and published on streamers in twelve hours in the past, and said he has never seen such an “abnormally long” review process.

“I have been distributing records for nearly a decade and I have never seen such an abnormally long review process. You’d have to be naive to think this is merely coincidence,” Fino, President of First Class Records, told Breitbart.

Trump, in a statement to Breitbart, called the move “disappointing, [but] not surprising,” adding that major music platforms have been suppressing her content consistently since she began her foray into making music, apparently, because of her politics.

“While the treatment from Spotify is disappointing, it is not surprising. They have made it clear that anyone with political views with which they disagree will be treated unfairly,” Trump told Breitbart. “These outlets have suppressed my songs at every juncture.”

Apple Music and Spotify were suppressing visibility of Trump’s first song released in October, according to a report in the Daily Mail. In the platforms’ search function, the song could not be found in “top results” for a query of the exact name of the tune.

“When you search for I Won’t Back Down on Apple Music, Lara’s rendition of the song does not come up in the results,” the Daily Mail reported of Apple Music. “And when you click on Lara’s name, the tune only appears below eight others [sic] songs — including parody tracks like a fake rap battle between her father-in-law and Hillary Clinton and a song called Fake News II.”

“In addition, when you type in the track name on Spotify, it’s not listed in the results, and it’s only accessible when you search for her full name,” the Daily Mail added in its report.

“The so-called mainstream media and technocrats will do anything in their power to stop a Trump from succeeding. It did not work last time and I doubt it will this time, but these companies seem to enjoy trying,” Fino told Breitbart.

Emma-Jo Morris is the Politics Editor at Breitbart News. Email her at ejmorris@breitbart.com or follow her on Twitter.