Pro-Hamas Demonstrators Shut Down California Democratic Convention

A large group of pro-Hamas demonstrators shut down the California Democratic Party’s convention in Sacramento on Saturday after invading the convention center and shouting in support of violent Palestinian “resistance” against Israel.

@MBandurKCRA California Democratic Convention SHUT DOWN in Sacramento in solidarity with Palestinians being targeted for #genocide by American tax payer funded bombs #CeasefireNow pic.twitter.com/TiJFcFjowH — Shake The Gate (@shakethegate) November 19, 2023

The Sacramento Bee reported:

While protesters disrupted speeches inside the center, other protesters stood outside of the convention center with hundreds of children’s shoes, representing young people killed in Gaza, waving Palestinian flags and holding signs that read, ‘Stop U.S. Aid for Genocide.’” … Around 5:40pm, a group of those protesters marched into the convention center, waving flags, beating drums, and chanting as they went up the escalator to protest outside the voting rooms, which were empty at the time. “Resistance is justified when people are occupied,” they chanted. … Protesters remained inside the building’s West Lobby. After over an hour of delegates being unable to cast votes, many delegates left the building. Groups expressed frustration at being prevented from voting. The protesters remained.

Gaza had not been “occupied” since Israel’s complete withdrawal in 2005. The October 7 terror attack, in which Hamas murdered at least 1,200 Israelis, triggered an Israeli response whose goal is to destroy the terror organization and end the threat it poses.

The intentional disruption of democratic processes is commonly referred to by Democrats as an “insurrection,” at least with reference to the Capitol riot of January 6.

Governor Gavin Newsom (D) visited Israeli victims of Hamas terror last month, and offered unequivocal support for the Jewish state.

His party, however, is deeply divided over the issue.

