Democrat ex-Maryland Mayor Patrick Wojahn Gets 30 Year Prison Term over Child Porn Material

The Democrat ex-mayor of College Park, Maryland, Patrick Wojahn, was sentenced to 30 years in prison Monday over possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material.

Wojahn plead guilty to more than 100 counts connected to the pornography.

The onetime regular White House guest and “mentee” of Pete Buttigieg was first arrested back in March on 56 child pornography possession and distribution charges, as Breitbart News reported.

The 47-year gay Democrat faced multiple counts of possession of exploitative child material and 16 counts of distribution of exploitative child material, a press release from the Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children first alerted the department that a social media account operating within the county was distributing “suspected child pornography” on February 17, according to the PGPD.

Police said they investigated the matter and found the social media account with the screen name “skippy_md” belonged to Wojahn, Fox 5 outlined.

Investigators believe Wojahn used a virtual private network (VPN) to mask his location when accessing the social media account.

The disgraced mayor resigned from his position on March 2 and arrest came soon after.

Wojahn eventually pleaded guilty in August to more than 100 counts connected to the possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material, CBS News reports.

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy’s office said the plea deal now concluded calls for Wojahn to serve a 30-year prison sentence.

Wojahn was serving his second term as mayor of College Park after winning an election in 2015. He previously served eight years as a city councilman.

Originally from Wisconsin, Wojahn graduated from Georgetown University Law Center and has worked in legal advocacy and government relations.