GOP Primary Poll: Trump Hits New Levels of Dominance

Former President Donald Trump is hitting new levels of dominance in the Republican primary race, a Morning Consult survey released Tuesday found.

The survey, released days ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, showed Trump boasting what the survey described as a “near record” lead in the GOP primary, up by 50 points.

A majority of likely GOP voters, 64 percent, choose Trump in the primary race, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis falls 50 points behind with 14 percent support. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who is gaining on DeSantis in Iowa, comes just five points behind with nine percent support.

Anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy sees six percent support, followed by former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie with two percent and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum with one percent support each.

That portion of the survey was taken November 10-12, among 3,681 potential GOP primary voters and has a +/- 2 percent margin of error.

Trends show the gap between DeSantis and Trump widening thought the primary, while Trump continues to hold the status as the most favorable GOP candidate, with 76 percent reporting a favorable view. Sixty-six percent view DeSantis favorably, and both tie at 22 percent viewing them unfavorably.

The survey comes as the DeSantis campaign continues to focus on early primary states — New Hampshire, Iowa, and South Carolina. However, his efforts have failed to materialize, as Haley has trounced DeSantis in South Carolina and is gaining on him in the Hawkeye State. Further, Tuesday’s RealClearPolitics (RCP) average shows DeSantis in fourth place in New Hampshire, behind Trump, Haley, and Christie, in that order.