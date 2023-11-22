Patrick Morrisey Leads in West Virginia GOP Primary Race for Governor

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey leads Moore Capito in a bid for the Republican nomination for governor, according to a poll released on Wednesday.

American Pulse Research and Polling, in partnership with WMOV, a local West Virginia talk radio station, found that Morrisey leads Capito 30.5 percent to 22.6 percent among likely Republican primary voters, which is well beyond the poll’s 4.8 percent margin of error. Almost 23 percent remain undecided about the GOP primary election to become the Mountain State’s next governor.

Morrisey and Capito both have high favorability ratings. Morrisey has 62.9 percent, while Capito has 60.1 percent.

“WMOV is proud to partner once again to gauge the opinions of West Virginians and share them across the state,” WMOV Owner and Operator Tom Susman said in a written statement. “With so many competitive statewide Republican primaries, West Virginia families and leaders have a lot to talk about around the Thanksgiving table.”

The poll also found that there could be issues for Capito, as 48.2 percent of likely Republican primary voters would be less likely to vote for a candidate if another family member is in office or running for office at the same time.

Capito is the son of Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), the grandson of former Gov. Arch A Moore, and the cousin of Riley Moore, who is running for West Virginia’s second congressional district.

Anti-Trump Republican Alyssa Farah also praised Capito as her “friend.”

The View whines about Joe Manchin's retirement possibly costing Dems the Senate and then Fake Conservative Alyssa Farah praises RINO #WVGov candidate Moore Capito as her "friend." ⛳️⛳️⛳️ pic.twitter.com/wg0rvkEO53 — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) November 14, 2023

American Pulse, in partnership with WMOV, conducted the poll with 414 likely Republican primary voters and has a 4.8 percent margin of error. The poll was conducted between November 13 and November 14.

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.