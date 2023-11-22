The top two alternative Democrat presidential candidates if President Joe Biden decides not to run are Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton, a recent Harvard-Harris poll shows.

The poll suggests that Democrats prefer far-left candidates over blue dog Democrats.

Executive Producer Hillary Rodham Clinton speaks on stage during “Below The Belt” New York Premiere at Museum of Modern Art on May 24, 2022, in New York City. (Cindy Ord/Getty)

Kamala Harris: 24 percent

24 percent Hillary Clinton: 13 percent

13 percent Bernie Sanders: 10 percent

Gavin Newsom: 7 percent

Pete Buttigieg: 7 percent

Elizabeth Warren: 5 percent

Someone else: 4 percent

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: 3 percent

The poll also found that a majority of Democrats say Biden should not run for reelection:

Should Not run: 59 percent

59 percent Should Run: 41 percent

Among independents, a majority oppose a Biden reelection campaign:

Should Not run: 66 percent

66 percent Should Run: 34 percent

The chances of Biden deciding not to run for president are low. Candidates seeking election must file paperwork before state deadlines and must build a campaign apparatus.

Because Biden intends to run for reelection, it appears dropping out now would hurt the Democrat Party.

Biden could still drop out, however, due to a physical mishap or sharp mental decline.

WATCH: GET IT TOGETHER, JOE! Biden Appears Confused During Veterans Day Ceremony

C-SPAN

The poll showed voters doubt Biden’s fitness for the office:

Only 42 percent believe Biden “is mentally fit” for office.

believe Biden “is mentally fit” for office. 58 percent “have doubts about his fitness.”

“have doubts about his fitness.” 2 in 3 voters say that Biden has shown he is too old to be president.

The poll sampled 2,851 voters from November 15 and 16, 2023, without a specified margin of error. WATCH — Vivek TORCHES Biden and Other Democrats: “END THIS FARCE” that Joe Will Be Your Nominee NBC News

