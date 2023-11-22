A teenage illegal alien is accused of a stabbing attack in the Lower East Side of Manhattan that ultimately left one homeless man dead, a report revealed Tuesday.

The 15-year-old illegal alien from Guatemala, who arrived in the sanctuary city of New York City after crossing the United States-Mexico border within the last year, has been arrested and charged with stabbing 25-year-old Alonzo Pasquale and 29-year-old Alonzo Lucas and ultimately killing Pasquale.

The teenage illegal alien, as well as the two men, had been living in a homeless camp inside Sara D. Roosevelt Park when the alleged attack occurred, according to the New York Post:

Witnesses told police the teen and the victims — two homeless men identified as Alonzo Pasquale, 25, and Alonzo Lucas, 29 — were at the encampment in the park, where some people were playing cards or “hanging out,” at around 11 p.m. on Nov. 16, according to Kenny. [Emphasis added] An argument suddenly broke out and quickly turned physical, with witnesses claiming that they saw the teen fighting with Pasquale and swinging what later turned out to be a knife at him and Lucas, the chief said. [Emphasis added]

Police allege that the teenage illegal alien stabbed Pasquale, who then dropped to the ground, and when Lucas attempted to intervene in the attack, he was stabbed and then kicked in the head.

While Pasquale died from the stab wounds he suffered to his chest, Lucas is recovering at a nearby hospital.

New York City Police Department (NYPD) Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny told local media that the Lower East Side park, as well as the area, has seen a surge in murders, robberies, felony assaults, and misdemeanor assaults — some of which have been carried out by newly arrived border crossers and illegal aliens.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.