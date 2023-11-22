Thanksgiving Travel Nightmare: Thousands of Flights Delayed, Canceled as Pete Buttigieg Pontificates

Olivia Rondeau

Thousands of flights across the U.S. have been delayed and canceled ahead of Thanksgiving, with a record number of travelers struggling to make it home for the holiday as Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg brags about his accomplishments.

With the American Automobile Association (AAA) predicting that 55.4 million Americans are traveling for Thanksgiving, seamless experiences on the road, railways, and in the air should be of utmost priority to Buttigieg. However, travel chaos is ensuing across the country.

According to NBC News, the number of delayed flights has crossed 2,000 as of Tuesday. Live flight tracker FlightAware shows that 55 flights have been canceled within, into, or out of the U.S. on Wednesday morning alone. 

A storm system moving through the south and northeastern states has contributed to the delays, as well as gridlock on major highway systems. 

“Drivers in Washington, DC are sitting in gridlocked traffic on Interstate 295,” the Daily Mail reported. “It’s recommended to hit that stretch of road after 4 p.m. on Wednesday.”

Bumper-to-bumper traffic was also spotted on Los Angeles’s I-405, with videos showing slow-moving traffic across all 12 lanes.

Massive lines at DC’s Reagan International Airport showed the disappointing reality of travelers on Thanksgiving Eve as they queued up for hours just to get through security.

Similar sights are coming out of Pittsburgh International Airport, with local reports stating that even the TSA PreCheck line is stretching beyond its limits. 

Meanwhile, Buttigieg is releasing public service announcements bragging about the Department of Transportation’s (DOT) handling of the heavy travel load.

“…[S]o far this year, our aviation system is handling the increased volume well,” he said in a video posted to X. 

“In fact, cancellations are lower than they were before the pandemic,” he continued.

When it comes to delays and cancellations, the secretary boasted that “the Department of Transportation has your back.”

“Know that the Department of Transportation is here to support you,” he added before closing the video.

