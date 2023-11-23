The House Ethics Committee voted against opening an investigation into Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) on Wednesday for falsely pulling a fire alarm in a congressional office building in September.

Bowman, who previously worked as a middle school principal, pulled the fire alarm just as lawmakers were about to vote on a short-term government funding measure to avoid a government shutdown. The New York lawmaker faced six months jail time, but in a plea deal he agreed to pay a $1,000 fine and write an apology to Capitol Police. After three months of probation, the charge will be withdrawn.

Looks like he was really rushing here, Emma… pic.twitter.com/V7iL6mTkOY — Kristina Wong 🇺🇸 (@kristina_wong) September 30, 2023

The committee announced its decision in a press release, noting that the panel is required to consider whether or not to create an investigative committee within 30 days of a member being criminally charged.

“A majority of the Members of the Committee did not agree to establish an ISC or report to the House regarding Representative Bowman’s conduct,” the committee stated.

WATCH: Democrat Rep. Jamaal Bowman turns himself in to police after being charged for pulling the fire alarm in a House office building pic.twitter.com/ro4eMwn68e — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 26, 2023

Bowman claimed he pulled the fire alarm because he was trying to open emergency doors in order to go vote. However, Breitbart News first broke the news that Bowman threw emergency warning signs to the floor before pulling the alarm, running down a set of stairs, and exiting the building from another floor, contradicting his claims.

Bowman tells reporters “I thought the alarm would open the door.” — Juliegrace Brufke (@juliegraceb) September 30, 2023

Bowman has also claimed he was not trying to disrupt congressional proceedings, but acknowledged that he broke D.C. law by pulling the alarm.

After the incident, Bowman’s office sent suggested talking points to his Democrat colleagues enlisting their help defending him against “Nazi” Republicans.