WATCH: Donald Trump Welcomed in South Carolina by Cheers, Chants of ‘USA!’

Former president and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump received a “hero’s welcome” in South Carolina as he arrived for the University of South Carolina vs. Clemson University game on Saturday.

Videos shot by a campaign staffer showed people lined up along the route into the stadium waving Trump flags and chanting “USA!” The crowd inside the stadium also burst into deafening cheers as Trump entered:

A CBS News campaign reporter only posted that Trump was booed by members of the Clemson marching band. The reporter posted on X: “Members of the Clemson Marching Band loudly booing Trump as he came on the field during halftime at the South Carolina v. Clemson game”:

Members of the Clemson Marching Band loudly booing Trump as he came on the field during halftime at the South Carolina v. Clemson game pic.twitter.com/3wNkgBh2zL — Olivia Rinaldi (@olivialarinaldi) November 26, 2023

However, video by radio show host Brenden Dilley showed Trump’s entire appearance during the halftime show with tens of thousands across the entire stadium audibly cheering and chanting as Trump walked out to the center of the stadium:

South Carolina LOVES President Trump! pic.twitter.com/trAsVUkij3 — Brenden Dilley (@WarlordDilley) November 26, 2023

The raucous welcome occurred in Republican presidential candidate and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley’s home state. Haley is currently competing against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for the second place spot, both trailing Trump.

