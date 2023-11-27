Target Embraces Transgenderism, Hires ‘Gay Cruella’ for Marketing Job

Target has reportedly chosen a man named Erik Thompson, who goes by “GayCruella” on social media, as the company’s “Senior LGBTQIA+ Segmentation Strategist and Pride Lead,” despite seeing its sales decline over its Pride-themed products earlier this year.

Thompson, who claims to go by “he/him/his/her” pronouns, said he is “honored” to accept a role leading “Target’s LGBTQIA+ multicultural merchandising strategy and Pride businesses” in an Instagram post that was flagged by the popular X/Twitter account Libs of TikTok.

“Remember when @Target sold tucking swimwear for kids and their sales dropped, stock plunged, and they were sued by shareholders?” Libs of TikTok wrote. “Apparently they didn’t learn their lesson.”

Libs of TikTok also pointed out another social media post by Thompson, in which he tagged “Target Corporate Headquarters,” and wrote, “I want to make trouble.”

“Time to whip out the Glitter & Hellfire flamethrowers and rip that old world to shreds darlings,” the self-proclaimed Target corporate employee said, according to multiple reports.

One commentor on social media reportedly asked, “lol you gonna make Targets sales tank too?” to which Thompson responded, “Yes. Yes I will make sales tank,” with heart and kissing emojis.

Thompson appears to have been promoted to the LGBTQIA+ role, as his LinkedIn profile states that he has been working at Target since 2014. During his time at the company, he has been a business analyst and buyer.

The LGBTQ activist updated his LinkedIn profile to show his new role as becoming active in November 2023.

As Breitbart News reported, Target sales declined in the second quarter, the first quarterly decline in six years, after customers pulled back from purchases in reaction to the company promoting transgender ideology for children as part of its “Pride” month merchandising push.

Target faced backlash again this week for selling Pride-themed nutcrackers and disabled Santa ornaments.

Target outdid itself this year for Christmas pic.twitter.com/F0YpLmOrkt — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 15, 2023

