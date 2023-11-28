Democrat Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson blamed “right-wing extremism” for some of the ills facing his crime-ridden city.

Johnson issued his statement about the “far right” during a press conference on Tuesday.

“What we’ve seen is a very raggedy form of right-wing extremism”‘ the mayor said. “Everyone knows that the right-wing extremism in this country has targeted democratically run cities, and quite frankly, they have been quite intentional about going after democratically ran cities that are led by people of color.”

The mayor even said that such “right-wing extremists” aim to create “division and chaos because that is what that particular political party has been about.”

“It is the same party that wouldn’t accept that President Obama was actually an American. It’s the same Republican right-wing extremism that stormed the capital, it’s the same right-wing extremism that refuses to accept the results of the civil war. It’s raggedy. It’s disrespectful. It’s mean-spirited,” he said.

“It is abysmal and it is an affront to everything that is good about this country for the extremism in this country to use people as political tools to settle political scores for something that happened over 400 years ago. They’re still mad that a black man is free in this country,” he added.

Right-wing extremists were not the only scapegoats employed during the mayor’s press conference. According to the Daily Mail, Johnson also blamed his predecessor, Democrat Mayor Lori Lightfoot, claiming that he inherited her mess.

Johnson also bashed “right-wing extremists” this past October, saying they had been captured by an “unclean spirit.”

“The real disconnect is that you have an unclean spirit that has captured the right-wing extremists in this country. And I call on them to dig deeper and lean on their faith. As Jesus said, who our neighbors really are: the one on the roadside. Those are our neighbors,” Johnson said.

