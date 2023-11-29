A top CIA official posted a pro-Palestinian image on Facebook two weeks after Hamas launched a mass terrorist attack against Israel on October 7, according to a report.

The Financial Times reported that the senior intelligence official, an associate deputy director for analysis, had changed her Facebook cover photo on October 21 to an image of a man waving a Palestinian flag that is often used in stories criticizing Israel.

The FT called it a “rare public political statement by a senior intelligence officer” and “very unusual’ for a senior intelligence official to post an “overtly political image on a public platform.”

The official also reportedly published a selfie with a sticker saying “Free Palestine,” although a “person familiar with the image” said it was posted to Facebook years ago and before the current conflict.

The images were deleted from her Facebook page after the FT reached out to her via LinkedIn.

The FT said it decided not to name her after the CIA expressed concern for her safety, but the Daily Caller reported her name as Amy McFadden.

A person on Facebook by that name and a photo matching her LinkedIn profile ran a birthday fundraiser in 2022 for the U.S. mission to the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights. The current high commissioner, Filippo Grandi, last month said “further escalation” or a “continuation of military activities” would be “catastrophic for the people of Gaza.”

FT reported the CIA official has previously overseen the production of the President’s Daily Brief, the compilation of intelligence presented to the president.

In her current position as an associate deputy director for analysis, she is one of two officials under the deputy director for analysis, who is responsible for approving all analysis disseminated inside the agency.

A former intelligence official told the FT: “The public posting of an obviously controversial political statement by a senior analytic manager in the middle of a crisis shows glaringly poor judgment.” The former official also told the FT the image raised concerns on “several levels, including the fact that the CIA has strong relations with Israeli intelligence.”

The CIA said in a statement to the FT:

CIA officers are committed to analytic objectivity, which is at the core of what we do as an agency. CIA officers may have personal views, but this does not lessen their — or CIA’s — commitment to unbiased analysis.

CIA Director Bill Burns is currently in Qatar to meet with the Israeli intelligence chief and the prime minister in Qatar to discuss hostage recovery, making the revelation’s timing awkward.

Other former intelligence officials slammed the official’s pro-Palestinian posting given Burns’ role in the crisis, with one calling it “exceptionally and surprisingly bad judgment.”

President Joe Biden’s backing of ally Israel has angered some government employees, who have resigned, lodged protests, and participated in “listening sessions” at the White House, and State and Defense Departments.

The pressure has prompted Biden to push for limited ceasefires, or “pauses,” in Israel’s response to the attack, which killed more than 1,200.

A current ceasefire has allowed for the release of 74 hostages, including one American girl, whose great-aunt reportedly has connections to the White House and is a buyer of Hunter Biden’s artwork.

