Hunter Biden must appear for a closed-door testimony with impeachment inquiry investigators, House Oversight Committee chair James Comer (R-KY) wrote Friday concerning the president’s son, who on Wednesday offered to testify only in public.

Comer said Hunter Biden is compelled to follow the House rules, pursuant to the terms of the subpoenas, and that he intends to “videotape the deposition and release the deposition transcript soon after its completion”:

“Mr. Biden’s attempt to avoid sitting for a deposition pursuant to the terms of the subpoenas—by offering instead to testify at a public hearing—amounts to a demand that he receive special treatment from the Committees.”

“Mr. Biden will not succeed in attempting to dictate to the Committees how they conduct their investigation.”

“The subpoenas Mr. Biden has received compel him to appear before the Committees for a deposition; they are not mere suggestions open to Mr. Biden’s interpretation or preference. Several Justice Department, FBI, and IRS officials have testified in transcribed interview and deposition settings, as has Devon Archer, Mr. Biden’s business associate.”

Rep. James Comer's Response Letter to Abbe Lowell

On Wednesday, Abbe Lowell, Hunter Biden’s lawyer, said his client would only be willing to testify in a public setting, not behind closed doors as the committee asked:

We have seen you use closed-door sessions to manipulate, even distort the facts and misinform the public.

We therefore propose opening the door. If, as you claim, your efforts are important and involve issues that Americans should know about, then let the light shine on these proceedings.

