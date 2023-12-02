The Ohio Republican Party formally endorsed former President Donald Trump on Friday, concluding that he is “the right choice in this moment.”

The party formally made the announcement this week, writing on X, “The Ohio Republican Party proudly endorses @realDonaldTrump! #Trump2024.”

In a press release, Ohio Republican Party Chairman Alex M. Triantafilou said Trump has “proven time and again that despite the unhinged and relentless attacks from the radical left, he will never give up on fighting for Ohio’s workers, business and families.”

“His unapologetic leadership and commitment to putting America First is exactly what we need to reverse course from the failed policies of Joe Biden and Sherrod Brown,” he continued, providing examples of the leadership they crave from Trump.

“Whether it is brokering peace deals, renegotiating bad trade policies, or making America energy independent, President Trump knows how to get things done,” Triantafilou stated, urging other Republicans to rally around the former president.

“The sooner Republicans can coalesce around the clear choice at the top of the ticket, the sooner we can focus on the challenge of taking back the White House, flipping the U.S. Senate, and getting our country back on track,” he said. While expressing appreciation for the other GOP candidates who made their case to the American people, Triantafilou concluded that it is “clear that President Trump is the right choice in this moment.”

🚨Ohio GOP Endorses Donald Trump for President “We want to send the signal that the nominating process needs to end and we need to unite. Our focus needs to be on defeating a failed president, Joe Biden.” pic.twitter.com/30kxSFUx9G — Karoline Leavitt (@kleavittnh) December 1, 2023

The endorsement comes as Trump continues to dominate in both national polls and state level polls, leading his challengers by double digits.

Trump is expected to deliver a speech Saturday in Iowa, where Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Gov. Nikki Haley hope to gather momentum as the caucus draws closer. However, the Real Clear Politics (RCP) average of polls still shows Trump dominating in the Hawkeye State by an average of 29.7 percent.