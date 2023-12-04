Marsha Blackburn: Durbin Blocked My Request for Epstein Flight Logs

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) revealed Thursday that Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) denied her request to subpoena Jeffrey Epstein’s flight logs.

“.@SenatorDurbin BLOCKED my request to subpoena Jeffrey Epstein’s flight logs. What are Democrats trying to hide?” Blackburn asked.

“I want to know the names of every single person who may have taken Jeffrey Epstein’s private plane and participated in his human trafficking ring. RT if you do too,” she added on Monday.

Durbin’s denial occurred, notably, after Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee opted to launch an attack on the Supreme Court, taking an unprecedented step by voting to subpoena private citizens as part of their overarching effort of “reverse court-packing,” targeting both Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas.

As Breitbart News reported at the time:

The vote occurred on Thursday as Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee made history, opting to subpoena Harlan Crow and Leonard Leo, friends of conservative Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito. This might mark the first time the committee has voted to subpoena a private citizen detached from legislative debate, doing so as part of their overarching effort to target conservative justices. Both chairman Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) have led the effort, and as Breitbart News reported, they are hoping to access 25 years of travel and financial records. However, these subpoenas come although the Senate Judiciary Committee has already voted a SCOTUS ethics code bill out of committee. Therefore, the committee’s legislative work is essentially finished, and there is no need for additional documents.

Blackburn, in turn, made her request, which Durbin denied.

“This is a sad day in the history of the prestigious Judiciary Committee and further underscores the Left’s two tiers of justice crusade,” Blackburn said in a statement.

“Senate Democrats have long been trying to undermine the Supreme Court and Justice Clarence Thomas, but want to ignore Justice Sotomayor allegedly using her taxpayer-funded staff to coordinate speaking engagements in exchange for selling and promoting thousands of her books,” she continued.

“They also don’t want to have a conversation about the estate of Jeffrey Epstein to find out the names of every person who participated in Jeffrey Epstein’s human trafficking ring,” the senator added.

She released a video describing what occurred during the committee meeting, as well.

“We need to uncover the names of every individual who participated in Jeffrey Epstein’s horrific human trafficking ring,” Blackburn added on Friday. “I’m calling to subpoena his flight logs.”

Blackburn originally made the demand early in November, combating the Democrats’ partisan subpoenas with some of her own, including launching an investigation into who flew on the alleged human trafficker’s plane, widely known as the “Lolita Express.”

“And since we’re in the business of issuing subpoenas now, here are a few more that I’ve filed: a subpoena to Jeffrey Epstein’s estate to provide the flight logs for his private plane,” Blackburn said at the time.

“Given the numerous allegations of human trafficking and sexual abuse surrounding Mr. Epstein, I think it is very important that we identify everybody who was on that plane and how many trips they took on that plane and the destinations to which they arrived,” she added.

As Breitbart News reported, Republicans are preparing to unleash 15o subpoenas on Democrats if they continue down the road of targeting friends of the conservative justices.