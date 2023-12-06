Levin: Seamus Bruner’s ‘Controligarchs’ Is a ‘Fascinating’ and ‘Frightening’ Book

Seamus Bruner’s new book Controligarchs: Exposing the Billionaire Class, their Secret Deals, and the Globalist Plot to Dominate Your Life, is both “fascinating” and “frightening,” conservative author and commentator Mark Levin said on his show during a recent interview with the author.

Bruner joined Levin for a segment to discuss Controligarchs, which essentially details how members of the billionaire class have an agenda to control the masses and increase their own profits.

Bruner, who works as the Director of Research at Peter Schweizer’s Government Accountability Institute, explained how they both “follow the money” to expose the elite political class, and this venture was no different.

“Many of us have felt it for years now that there’s an elite class above the politicians, many of whom are puppets. And so we followed the money all the way to the top, the big donor class, people like George Soros, who of course is the biggest political funder on both sides,” he said. “But then there’s also these guys operating behind the scenes who really moved in the shadows but came onto center stage during the pandemic,” he added, listing Bill Gates, Klaus Schwab, and the Rockefeller family as a few examples.

“The way I define Controligarchs is, these are the billionaires and bureaucrats plotting and scheming to dominate every aspect of our lives,” he said, explaining that they are different from other billionaires in that their number one goal is to “take away power from individuals and people like you and me and countries like the United States, and transfer that power to international organizations controlled by them.”

Those international organizations include, but are not limited to, the World Health Organization and what he described as the “totally corrupt” United Nations.

Bruner explained how these figures seek to seize control of key industries, including our health, information, and food sectors:

And so once you understand that all of the chaos in our lives, whether it’s the open borders, the crime in our cities, the inflation, even the antisemitism and hatred and division, everything starts to make sense when you realize that these Controligarchs want to take away power from you and me and from countries and transfer it to a super national system controlled by them.

Oftentimes, he added, they use leftist politicians and policies to advance that goal.

“And now they’re pushing for regulations through their politicians like AOC and Green New Deal and Biden [and] Inflation Reduction Act-type policies that are going to make it impossible for farmers to survive,” he said, briefly explaining the Controligarchs’ hope of taking over the food sector.

Bruner also mentioned how billionaires are beginning to back Nikki Haley, stating that these individuals “absolutely collude with each other.”

Bruner mentioned Nikki Haley and spoke further about the “Controligarchs'” methods of control:

“It’s no coincidence that Nikki Haley came out demanding that online identities must be exposed. And even though anonymous speech is free speech — the Supreme Court has ruled that — it’s no coincidence that Nikki Haley did that remark after meeting with Larry Fink from BlackRock. And this is really all about getting a digital ID, making sure that nobody can remain anonymous. And the advancements, I mean, the, you know, controlling the food supply is an effective way to control people, but controlling people’s money and controlling people’s information is a very powerful way to control people.

“These guys are buying off our politicians wholesale. And so it always happens after they get some big checks,” he added.

Levin praised Bruner as “one of the unsung heroes who does this enormous amount of research with Peter and with Breitbart and these others,” exposing the corruption all around us.

“It’s really a fascinating book,” Levin said. “It’s frightening, actually.”

LISTEN:

Controligarchs: Exposing the Billionaire Class, Their Secret Deals, and the Globalist Plot to Dominate Your Life is available now in hardcover, e-book, and audiobook.