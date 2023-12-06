James Biden reportedly refused to appear Wednesday before the House impeachment inquiry to discuss President Joe Biden’s involvement in the family business.

Without a formal House vote to open an impeachment inquiry, investigators’ ability to enforce subpoenas against the Biden family is limited. Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) said Tuesday he will hold a House floor vote on formally launching an impeachment inquiry during the week of December 10.

“It’s not happening tomorrow, but we are in communication with his attorney about scheduling a time for him to come in,” a House Oversight Committee spokesperson told the New York Post’s Steven Nelson on Tuesday.

A committee spokesperson told Breitbart News the committee remains “in communication with James Biden’s attorney about scheduling a time for him to come in.”

James’s lawyer, Paul Fishman, confirmed he is in communication with the committee. “We have been in contact with the Oversight Committee staff about their requests,” he told the Post.

Fishman previously argued on November 8 that James should not appear before investigators because “there is no justification for this subpoena” and that “Jim Biden has never involved his brother in his business dealings.”

House investigators opened a probe into the Biden family in November 2022. They revealed Joe Biden received money from James and Hunter Biden. They also showed that nine additional Biden family members received payments from the family’s foreign business ventures, including two of Joe Biden’s grandchildren.

