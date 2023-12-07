Approval for New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) has hit a record low amid budget cuts on New Yorkers to afford waves of continued illegal immigration, a new Quinnipiac Poll shows.

The poll finds that just 28 percent of registered voters in New York City approve of the job Adams is doing as mayor, while 58 percent disapprove. Black voters are the only demographic group to show favorability for Adams, as 48 percent approve of him while 38 percent disapprove.

Meanwhile, 61 percent of white voters, 65 percent of Hispanic voters, and 60 percent of Asian voters disapprove of the job Adams is doing as mayor, as well as 69 percent of swing voters, 49 percent of Democrats, and 68 percent of Republicans.

According to the pollsters, “This is the lowest job approval rating for a New York City mayor since Quinnipiac University began polling New York City registered voters in 1996” with former Mayor Michael Bloomberg (I) previously holding the lowest approval rating on record in July 2003, when only 31 percent of New Yorkers approved of him.

The poll comes soon after Adams announced that New Yorkers would see five percent budget cuts across the board in city services as waves of illegal immigration costs local taxpayers billions.

According to the Quinnipiac poll, 66 percent of New Yorkers oppose Adams’ budget cuts and 66 percent of New Yorkers oppose the way Adams is handling illegal immigration. Crime is another weak spot for Adams ,as 6-in-10 New Yorkers oppose the way he has handled the city’s rise in violent crime.

Recent footage taken by a local citizen journalist in New York City showed border crossers and illegal aliens sleeping on the streets in freezing temperatures. Also this week, a brawl broke out among migrant men across from one of Adams’ many migrant hotels.

I was sent this video.

Allegedly, it happened last night across the street from the Row Hotel, which is a migrant hotel. pic.twitter.com/GnkzEXDHOX — Viral News NYC (@ViralNewsNYC) December 7, 2023

Months ago, Adams projected that New Yorkers will be forced to subsidize $12 billion in costs associated with illegal immigration by the end of next year.

According to Adams, New York City has a whopping $7.1 billion budget shortfall because of illegal immigration over the last nearly two years. Adams, as well as other sanctuary city mayors, has pleaded with Biden for a $5 billion bailout, but the White House has yet to make any such move.

The poll surveyed nearly 1,300 New York City registered voters from Nov. 30 through Dec. 4. The poll has a margin of error of +/- 2.7 percentage points.

