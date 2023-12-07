Video and Photos of Men Arrested in Gaza Go Viral: Mass Surrender, Arrest, or Both?

Video and photos of large numbers of Palestinian men in Gaza — stripped to their underwear, blindfolded, and handcuffed — went viral Thursday, with critics of Israel claiming there had been mass arrests, and pro-Israel bloggers claiming they were terrorists who gave themselves up.

Breitbart News will not publish these images due to the customary practice of not depicting prisoners of war. However, they are easy to find on Twitter / X, Instagram, Telegram, and various other social media platforms.

Asked about the photos and videos during a press conference, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said (via Jewish Breaking News on Telegram):

Jabaliya and Shejaiya are ‘centers of gravity’… for terrorists, and we are fighting them. They are hiding underground and come out and we fight them. Whoever is left in those areas, they come out from tunnel shafts, and some from buildings, and we investigate who is linked to Hamas, and who isn’t. We arrest them all and interrogate them.

Terror detainees are often stripped, or are asked to remove their clothing, because of the danger that they may be wearing explosive vests or belts, or carrying other weapons.

A video circulating on social media also showed detainees allegedly being taken in trucks by Israeli soldiers for questioning.

