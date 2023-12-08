Donald Trump: Our Nation Has Become a ‘Banana Republic’

The U.S. is becoming a “Banana Republic,” former President Donald Trump said in a social media post on Friday, blasting the various lawsuits against him.

Trump noted the convenient timing of the various lawsuits against him, explaining that they could have been brought forth years ago, but his political enemies chose to do so now in attempts to put a dent in his presidential campaign.

“All of these Biden ‘Political Opponent’ Lawsuits against me could have been brought 3 years ago, but the slimeballs brought them right in the middle of my very successful campaign for President,” Trump said, listing off what he described as the “J6 Fake Case, where the Obama appointed, Trump Hating Judge, Tanya S. Chutkan, actually had the audacity to schedule the trial THE DAY BEFORE SUPER TUESDAY (always considered the biggest of all Primary days).”

Trump added that this has “been put into serious question when most of the Unselect Committee’s evidence was deleted and destroyed.”

“This illegal act, that would have shown the GUILT of Crazy Nancy Pelosi, and others, should end this Biden Witch Hunt. Our FAILING NATION is now becoming a BANANA REPUBLIC,” he said, adding, “MAGA!”

In August, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan scheduled the trial date for Trump’s federal case, which alleges that he attempted to overturn the 2020 election results, for March 4, 2024 — a single day ahead of Super Tuesday. This date is a far shot from the request from Trump’s legal team, which wanted a spring 2026 date.

Trump, 77, is facing four counts in that case: “Conspiracy to Defraud the United States,” “Conspiracy to Obstruct an Official Proceeding,” “Obstruction of and Attempt to Obstruct an Official Proceeding,” and “Conspiracy Against Rights.”

Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) is among those who consider the trial’s timing an act of “election interference.”

“No other way to put it,” he remarked.