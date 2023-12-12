Report: Joe Biden Feels ‘Guilty’ About Hunter Biden Indictments

President Joe Biden reportedly feels “guilty” for his son’s legal woes, telling aides that Hunter Biden would not be facing scrutiny for the millions of dollars he raked in from foreign business deals had he not run for president.

Hunter Biden is facing 17 years for nine tax charges and is at the center of the House impeachment inquiry into his father, in which investigators are probing how the Biden family made tens of millions of dollars in China, Ukraine, and other corrupt countries with no discernible service rendered. Special Counsel David Weiss is allegedly not done investigating the Biden scion and has yet to indicate if he looked into the nature of Biden’s work on behalf of foreign entities.

The report, published by Axios, claims the president experienced mood swings and expressed “anger” and “sadness,” believing his run for office brought attention to his family’s sketchy foreign business that otherwise would not have received attention.

“The 81-year-old president has suggested to close associates that if he hadn’t run in 2020, Hunter wouldn’t be facing criminal prosecutions or be the target of daily stories by conservative media,” Axios reported. The president appears, according to Axios, to still be denying, even in private, the obvious merits of the investigation.

Weiss charged Hunter Biden on Thursday, asserting he was “engaged in a four-year scheme” to not pay at least $1.4 million in taxes “he owed for tax years 2016 through 2019 and to evade the assessment of taxes for tax year 2018 when he filed false returns.”

Weiss referenced money that flowed from Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings in the indictment. Weiss did not charge Hunter Biden for Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) violations. Constitutional scholar Jonathan Turley believes Weiss’s tax indictment should have included FARA charges.

“The steps taken by Hunter to evade taxes are impressive, but not nearly as impressive as the efforts of the Justice Department to evade any reference to his father. In that sense, the indictment itself is a marvel of evasion,” Turley posted on X.