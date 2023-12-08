Hunter Biden Faces 42 Years in Prison for Tax and Gun Charges 

Hunter Biden faces 42 years in federal prison for nine tax and three gun charges filed by special counsel David Weiss.

Per Weiss’ indictments:

17 years on tax charges

on tax charges 25 years on gun charges

Weiss charged Hunter Biden on Thursday, asserting he was “engaged in a four-year scheme” to not pay at least $1.4 million in taxes “he owed for tax years 2016 through 2019 and to evade the assessment of taxes for tax year 2018 when he filed false returns.”

“If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 17 years in prison,” the Department of Justice wrote regarding the tax indictment. “Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.”

In September, Weiss charged Hunter Biden with gun violations: one count of false statement in the purchase of a firearm, one count of possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance, and one count of false statement related to information required to be kept by federal firearms licensed dealer.

The House Oversight Committee credited the IRS whistleblowers for exposing the Biden administration’s “political interference” in the probe. Weiss was set to agree to a sweetheart plea deal with Hunter until the deal fell apart under judicial scrutiny. The judge was aware of the IRS whistleblower claims.

“This would not have been possible without the two brave IRS whistleblowers, Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler, blowing the whistle,” the committee posted on X. “Americans should applaud these men for their courage to expose the truth.”

The committee suggested the ongoing probe could implicate President Joe Biden. Shapley previously told Congress he was prevented from investigating the “big guy”:

When you see 10 held by H for the big guy and we have other correspondence where they are saying, don’t call dad – you know, call dad something else, call him – because we are trying to confuse or conceal who it is, that is issue for concern. And was there 10 percent that went to the big guy? We will never know because we weren’t allowed to investigate that.

House investigators opened a probe into the Biden family in November 2022. They revealed Joe Biden received money from James Biden and Hunter Biden. They also showed that nine additional Biden family members received payments from the family’s foreign business ventures, including two of the president’s grandchildren.

