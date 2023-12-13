Illegal Alien ‘Got-Away’ Wanted for Murder in Mexico Found Living in Las Vegas

An illegal alien, who successfully crossed the United States-Mexico border, was found living in Las Vegas, Nevada, while being wanted in Mexico for murder.

Daniel Luis Ibarra-Lopez, a 25-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, crossed the border sometime after the alleged murder took place. Like nearly two million so-called “known got-aways” on President Joe Biden’s watch, Ibarra-Lopez was able to enter the U.S. without detection by Border Patrol agents.

According to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials, they were told on Feb. 17 of this year that Ibarra-Lopez was wanted for murder in Mexico and had successfully fled to the U.S. via the border.

More than a month later, ICE agents arrested Ibarra-Lopez near Las Vegas and he was given a final deportation order by a federal immigration judge in October.

From there, ICE agents took Ibarra-Lopez to the San Ysidro Port of Entry in San Diego, California, and turned him over to Mexican law enforcement officials so he could be prosecuted for the murder charge against him.

Similarly, last month, an illegal alien convicted of raping a five-year-old child in Brazil was able successfully cross the border into the U.S. sometime after his conviction. ICE agents ultimately found the illegal alien living on Martha’s Vineyard.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.