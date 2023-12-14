Coroner Releases Autopsy of Baby Girl Found in Ohio Garbage Truck

The Madison County Coroner’s Office has released the autopsy report for a newborn baby girl who was discovered in the back of a garbage truck in Plain City, Ohio this summer.

The unidentified baby girl had suffered multiple fractures and lacerations throughout her body, according to an autopsy report cited by 10 WBNS.

“However, there was not enough information to reasonably determine which injury, if any, caused her death,” the report states.

Madison County coroner Dr. James Kaerh said several of the baby’s injuries listed in the report could have caused her death.

“Without having more information regarding when and how each abnormality developed, we are unable to determine with reasonable certainty which one (or combination) ultimately resulted in Madison’s death,” Kaehr said.

The baby girl was discovered in June by waste management workers in the rear hopper/collection portion of the truck while they were making collections in Plain City. Police said at the time that the infant appeared to be a full-term newborn from zero to one month of age, and her umbilical cord was still attached.

“The village held a funeral for the girl days later. City officials named her ‘Madison Baby Doe,'” according to the report.

“It’s cruel,” nearby resident Dimitri Price told local media at the time of the baby’s discovery. “There’s just so many other ways that he, she could have gone at it. Dropped it off somewhere, put it in a foster home, something like that instead of just killing it or dropping it off in the trash.”

“It’s terrifying,” another resident and mother said. “It’s disgusting. It’s horrific just treating a defenseless little baby like that, and who knows what happened. I don’t know. Nobody knows yet, but just to think that a little bean ended up in the trash can, it’s sad.”

No one has been charged in the baby’s death, according to the report.

Anyone with information about her death is asked to reach out to the Plain City Police Department at 614-461-2921 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

