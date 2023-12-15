Iran-Backed Attacks on U.S. Troops in Middle East Reach Nearly 100

Iran-proxy group attacks on American troops stationed in Iraq and Syria have reached nearly 100 since the Israel-Hamas War began, according to a U.S. military official on Friday.

The number of attacks as of Thursday was 97 since October 17, the official said. At least 66 troops have been injured in these attacks, including at least 19 who were diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries.

Despite the Pentagon conducting five counter strikes — three against weapons storage facilities linked to the attacks and two against perpetrators, the attacks have not stopped.

The uptick in attacks against U.S. forces has occurred against the backdrop of the Israeli military offensive against Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas, after it conducted an attack against Israel on October 7, killing more than 1,200.

The Pentagon has acknowledged the attacks are conducted by groups backed by Iran, and has also previously acknowledged that those groups threatened the attacks in response to Israel’s military response against Hamas.

Pentagon officials have argued that they do not represent a widening of the Israel-Hamas conflict in that other nations, such as Lebanon, have not intervened in the conflict.

Instead, officials have argued Iran is seeking to take advantage of the conflict to force U.S. troops out of the region, a long-stated goal.

Still, the continual rise of attacks against U.S. troops have dogged the Biden administration — particularly its ability to stop them.

At the same time, Iranian-backed Houthi militants have increased their attacks against commercial vessels linked to Israel in the Red Sea, which have also roped in American forces deployed on ships to the region.

