Boston Mayor Michelle Wu (D) proudly posted a photo from her no-whites-allowed “Electeds of Color” holiday party amid backlash over the exclusionary event.

Wu, the city’s first Asian-American mayor, posted an image to her Instagram account Friday, showing a group of smiling colleagues at the dinner party. No white people, including Wu’s white husband, were pictured.

“Last night was my turn to host the annual holiday dinner for Boston’s elected officials of color – a special moment to appreciate that our affinity group now includes leadership across city, state, county, and federal offices,” the Democrat mayor wrote in the caption.

The segregated party, which took place Wednesday, came under fire when emails leaked showing how white elected officials were accidentally invited, then uninvited from the “of color” only gathering.

Unfortunately (or opportunistically) for @MayorWu, her appointee Denise Dos Santos “accidentally” sent this invitation to the wrong email list, thus informing all the “electeds” and staffers not of color that they were excluded from this holiday party: 4/5 #bospoli pic.twitter.com/BzfMFhPblB — Boston Accountability Network (BAN) (@Boston_Account) December 12, 2023

According to the Boston Accountability Network, Wu had even scheduled the “Electeds of Color” party for the same day as the city council’s holiday party that included all races.

While Wu apologized for the “honest mistake” of the missent emails, the mayor did not express regret for excluding white city leaders in the first place.

“Not too long ago in Boston, we didn’t need such a big table to fit electeds of color,” she wrote on Instagram.

But over my time as a City Councilor and now Mayor, following so many leaders who have paved the way, I’ve proudly watched this group grow and create space for mentorship and fellowship among many who are breaking down barriers while holding the weight of being the first or only. Throughout the year, we work to represent our communities with urgency and determination. And at the holidays, we take the time to celebrate and enjoy each other’s company!

Social media users continued to share their criticisms of the “racist” event, with one Instagram commenter saying: “You’re an absolute disgrace to the city of Boston!!! Shame on you.”

Another user posed the question; “How is this ok??”

Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld slammed the decision to have the “Electeds of Color” party, and accused Wu of having a history of “blatant racism.”

X users also pointed out the “total hypocrisy” by sharing images of Wu’s white husband, Conor Pewarski.