Election Official Fined for Voting in D.C. and Maryland 

Washington, DC, election official Vanessa Rubio voted in both the District and Maryland in the 2020 general election, the city’s elections board admitted Monday.

The alleged instance of voter fraud comes as more than one-in-five voters who submitted ballots by mail say they voted fraudulently in the 2020 election, a recent poll from Rasmussen Reports and the Heartland Institute found.

Justin Haskins, the director of Heartland’s and author of the survey, said:

“Americans have repeatedly been told that the 2020 election was the most secure in history.”

“But if this poll’s findings are reflective of reality, the exact opposite is true.”

Rubio, an Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner in Ward 4, allegedly voted in person in Maryland on November 1, 2020, and then in D.C. on November 3, 2020.

Documents show Rubio claims she did not know it was illegal to vote in two places because Washington, DC, is not a state:

Rubio’s alibi did not impress the election’s board, which fined her $500, News4 reported.

