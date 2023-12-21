Biden-Harris 2024 Campaign Likens Trump to Hitler

US Vice President Kamala Harris, with US President Joe Biden (L), speaks at a signing ceremony in the Indian Treaty Room of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, next to the White House in Washington, DC on July 25, 2023. President Biden is signing a proclamation establishing the Emmett Till and …
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images
Joshua Klein

President Joe Biden’s 2024 campaign accused former President Donald Trump of “parroting” Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler, likening statements of the two in a highly inflammatory social media post Wednesday featuring images of both side by side.

The official Biden-Harris rapid response X (formerly Twitter) account posted the graphic, which compares statements of Hitler with Trump’s, along with the caption “Trump parrots Hitler.”

“This is not a coincidence,” the account wrote.

The previous day, Biden claimed the rhetoric Trump uses “reminds us of the language coming out of Germany in the ‘30s.”

Hours earlier, attorney-author Mike Godwin, who coined “Godwin’s Law,” asserted that it is perfectly okay to compare the former president to the Nazi leader.

On Monday, historian Douglas Brinkley said Trump “has been dabbling in Adolf Hitler his whole life.”

Meanwhile, twice-failed Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton fueled fears that Trump will act as a “dictator” if he succeeds in defeating President Biden to take the White House in 2025.

On December 14, former White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the former president was “echoing” Hitler; and last month, MSNBC contributor Claire McCaskill said Trump was “even more dangerous” than both Mussolini and Hitler.

Joshua Klein is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jklein@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter @JoshuaKlein.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.