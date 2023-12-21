Donald Trump Jr. Calls Out McConnell, Thune for Remaining Silent Following Colorado Decision

Donald Trump Jr., executive vice president of development and acquisitions for Trump Organization Inc., speaks at the Turning Point Action conference in West Palm Beach, Florida, US, on Sunday, July 16, 2023. The race for presidential hopefuls to lure donors and build up their bank accounts is in full swing …
Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty
Hannah Bleau Knudsen

Donald Trump Jr. is calling out Republican leaders, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Sen. John Thune (R-SD), for remaining silent following leftist judges ruling to disqualify former President Donald Trump from the ballot in Colorado.

“Mitch McConnell, John Thune and John Cornyn remain silent,” Donald Trump Jr. said in a post on Wednesday.

“Of the 4 most senior members of Senate Republican leadership, Barrasso is the only one with the courage to weigh in against what the radical left is trying to do to my father,” he continued, reposting what Senate GOP conference Chairman John Barrasso (R-WY) said on the issue:

“A liberal, activist court just ruled to remove a presidential candidate from the ballot,” the senator said, describing it as a “blatant, political attempt to silence American voters.”

Ranking member Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., questions Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland during the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing on the “President’s Budget Request for the U.S. Department of the Interior for Fiscal Year 2024,” in Dirksen Building on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

“SCOTUS will rightly dispose of it in an ash heap,” he added:

It should also be noted that neither McConnell nor Thune have endorsed Trump — the clear GOP primary frontrunner — for president.

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 10: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Senate Majority Whip Sen. John Thune (R-SD) listen during a news briefing after the weekly Senate Republican policy luncheon September 10, 2019 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. Senate GOPs held the weekly luncheon to discuss Republican agenda. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Their silence follows the controversial 4-3 decision of the Colorado Supreme Court, which ruled that the Constitution’s “Insurrection Clause” prohibits Trump from appearing on the ballot.

“The court found by clear and convincing evidence that President Trump engaged in insurrection as those terms are used in Section Three” of the Fourteenth Amendment, according to the ruling.

“We consider and reject President Trump’s argument that his speech on January 6 was protected by the First Amendment,” it continues, largely failing to recognize that Trump called on protesters to “peacefully and patriotically” conduct themselves.

Trump lawyer Alina Habba, however, is among those who has expressed confidence that the Supreme Court will ultimately overturn the ruling.

Lawyer Alina Habba speaks to the media outside the New York Supreme Court, Thursday, November 2, 2023, in New York. (Stefan Jeremiah/AP)

“I find it ironic that there’s a January 6 charge pending, but due process doesn’t matter because Colorado’s liberal judges want to take him off the ballot because they can’t beat Biden in the ballots,” Habba said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily, adding that these judges view themselves as “pioneers for the liberal radical left.”

“You’re not a pioneer. You’re going to look ridiculous. You do not understand due process. You do not understand the Constitution. You are literally a state-level court that is going to look ridiculous, okay, when the Supreme Court — whether you’re a federal judge or a state judge — when the Supreme Court overturns you, that’s not a good look,” Habba continued.

“And there is no question in my mind. Due process exists for a reason. There has to be some America left,” she said, later adding, “I’m not even concerned that the Supreme Court will make the right decision here.”

While Trump has not seen support from some GOP leaders such as McConnell, other Republicans in Congress have issued strong reactions, condemning the decision.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.