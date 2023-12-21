Donald Trump Jr. is calling out Republican leaders, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Sen. John Thune (R-SD), for remaining silent following leftist judges ruling to disqualify former President Donald Trump from the ballot in Colorado.

“Mitch McConnell, John Thune and John Cornyn remain silent,” Donald Trump Jr. said in a post on Wednesday.

“Of the 4 most senior members of Senate Republican leadership, Barrasso is the only one with the courage to weigh in against what the radical left is trying to do to my father,” he continued, reposting what Senate GOP conference Chairman John Barrasso (R-WY) said on the issue:

Mitch McConnell, John Thune and John Cornyn remain silent. Of the 4 most senior members of Senate Republican leadership, Barrasso is the only one with the courage to weigh in against what the radical left is trying to do to my father. https://t.co/XpTfEQCQY6 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 20, 2023

“A liberal, activist court just ruled to remove a presidential candidate from the ballot,” the senator said, describing it as a “blatant, political attempt to silence American voters.”

“SCOTUS will rightly dispose of it in an ash heap,” he added:

A liberal, activist court just ruled to remove a presidential candidate from the ballot. This is a blatant, political attempt to silence American voters. SCOTUS will rightly dispose of it in an ash heap. — Sen. John Barrasso (@SenJohnBarrasso) December 20, 2023

It should also be noted that neither McConnell nor Thune have endorsed Trump — the clear GOP primary frontrunner — for president.

Their silence follows the controversial 4-3 decision of the Colorado Supreme Court, which ruled that the Constitution’s “Insurrection Clause” prohibits Trump from appearing on the ballot.

“The court found by clear and convincing evidence that President Trump engaged in insurrection as those terms are used in Section Three” of the Fourteenth Amendment, according to the ruling.

“We consider and reject President Trump’s argument that his speech on January 6 was protected by the First Amendment,” it continues, largely failing to recognize that Trump called on protesters to “peacefully and patriotically” conduct themselves.

Trump lawyer Alina Habba, however, is among those who has expressed confidence that the Supreme Court will ultimately overturn the ruling.

“I find it ironic that there’s a January 6 charge pending, but due process doesn’t matter because Colorado’s liberal judges want to take him off the ballot because they can’t beat Biden in the ballots,” Habba said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily, adding that these judges view themselves as “pioneers for the liberal radical left.”

“You’re not a pioneer. You’re going to look ridiculous. You do not understand due process. You do not understand the Constitution. You are literally a state-level court that is going to look ridiculous, okay, when the Supreme Court — whether you’re a federal judge or a state judge — when the Supreme Court overturns you, that’s not a good look,” Habba continued.

“And there is no question in my mind. Due process exists for a reason. There has to be some America left,” she said, later adding, “I’m not even concerned that the Supreme Court will make the right decision here.”

While Trump has not seen support from some GOP leaders such as McConnell, other Republicans in Congress have issued strong reactions, condemning the decision.

Apparently democracy is when judges tell people they’re not allowed to vote for the candidate leading in the polls? This is disgraceful. The Supreme Court must take the case and end this assault on American voters. https://t.co/MzJ3dwuv6j — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) December 20, 2023

This is the kind of wake-up call we should not ignore. Nor is this just another bad, politically motivated ruling. This is lawless thuggery masquerading as jurisprudence. https://t.co/bZOGsSWHZ9 pic.twitter.com/z9F6B1S7Aj — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) December 20, 2023

Removing Trump from the ballot in Colorado under this theory is spurious, likely unconstitutional, & a sadly predictable, but outrageous form of lawfare. SCOTUS should end this. https://t.co/VWJgPMndBi — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) December 19, 2023

Media: “Congressman Higgins, what’s your opinion regarding the Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling that Trump cannot be on the Presidential ballot?” Me: “It’s Colorado. They’re high. SCOTUS will overrule THC.” — Rep. Clay Higgins (@RepClayHiggins) December 19, 2023