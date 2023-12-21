Transgender: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Stalls on Bill to Protect Girls’ Sports

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) told reporters Wednesday that he is undecided on whether or not he will sign House Bill 68, which bans certain transgender procedures and prohibits male athletes who identify as female from competing in girls’ and women’s sports.

“While this does not affect a large number of Ohioans, it does affect a number of children in our state. We need to get it right. For me, getting it right means finding out as much as I can,” DeWine said of House Bill 68, according to a report by 10 WBNS.

The Ohio governor did not suggest which direction he is leaning on the bill, only that he needs to take more time to consider the legislation.

“It’s a process that’s going on. It’s a process that’s not done. I will be making an announcement, obviously, before the 10 days runs out,” DeWine said. “The one thing that I think is clear to me is both sides, frankly, want what is best for children.”

Supporters of the bill say the legislation will protect children. Those who are against the bill say it will harm kids in Ohio by not allowing them the ability to mutilate their bodies.

On Wednesday, DeWine reportedly went to Nationwide Children’s Hospital to learn more about the matter. The governor said he has also visited other children’s hospitals in the state regarding the bill.

Equality Ohio, an LGBTQ+ advocacy organization, said HB 68 passing or failing “is the difference between families having to move or not,” adding that the organization is “never going to stop fighting” if DeWine signs the legislation.

Currently 22 states ban certain transgender procedures for minors. The Ohio governor has until December 29 to make a decision on whether or not he will sign the bill.

