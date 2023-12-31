Scott Adams: 2024 ‘Will Be Surprising on the Upside’

Dilbert cartoonist Scott Adams says that 2024 is going to be “surprising on the upside,” rather than the grim year many observers expect.

“I know I feel like everything’s coming apart,” he said. “It feels like the wheels have completely come off the country, and it’s just going to crumble any moment. … That’s a fake feeling.”

“There’s just a ton of stuff going right,” he said. He mentioned advances in technology, and said that everything from “loneliness” to “climate change” would be solved through innovation.

He added that people were starting to see through the mainstream media, as well as ideological frameworks like ESG — environment, social, and governance — that are used to impose politics in the workplace.

All of that portended a good year, he said.

Adams had a dramatic 2023, after his famous comic strip was “completely canceled” worldwide, and all of his publishers dropped his projects, in the wake of comments about a poll of racial attitudes that were taken out of context. But Adams moved Dilbert to a subscription-based distribution model, including Locals.com, and continued to delight fans and to win adherents as a political voice.

Adams is famous for predicting Donald Trump would win the 2016 election. He also predicted — almost uniquely — that 2023 would be a good economic year, rather than a year of recession (which never arrived). He believes Trump has a good shot in 2024.

“Whatever it is about America, we have a creative energy and a can-do spirit. Although we talk about everything going to hell, that’s just part of our process. … We are the best ‘fixers’ that the world has ever seen.”

