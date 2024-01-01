EXCLUSIVE — Claudia Tenney: Democrats Could Take House Before November

Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) told Breitbart News over New Year’s weekend that Democrats could take control of the House “without going through an election process in November of 2024.”

Tenney appeared on the Breitbart News New Year Special on SiriusXM Patriot 125 over the New Year’s Eve weekend.

Tenney commented on the state-level battles over redistricting in New York. Democrats had backed an independent commission — then changed their minds in an effort to take back the House through redrawing the congressional map.

“We’re going to see redistricting all over again. You’re going to see a blunt-force power grab by the Democrats to take back the House of Representatives, using their redistricting powers in New York, against the will of the people in New York State who have asked for non-gerrymandered lines.”

It was “absolutely” a “very real possibility” that Democrats could retake the gavel in the House even before November 2024, Tenney said, given the very small majority that Republicans had retained after several retirements.

She said that if Republicans kept control, they would have a chance to rein in the “authoritarianism, spending, [and] bad policies” of the Democratic Party in 2024.

Tenney was also optimistic about Donald Trump’s prospects to win the presidency in 2024, though she noted that President Joe Biden and the Democrats had changed the voting process to encourage “ballot harvesting” and other dubious practices.

