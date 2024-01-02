Mayorkas ‘Parole’ Plan for Labor Migration Stalls Border Talks, Ukraine Funds

GOP legislators want the White House to shut down its new “parole” migration pathway — but White House officials involved in the border negotiations are rejecting any restrictions.

Democrats “don’t want to deal with parole,” Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) told Breitbart News. “They want to leave it wide open” because they want to create a parallel immigration system run by government-funded non-profits, and operating alongside the legal migration system and illegal cross-border flow of migrants, he said.

Democrats who are worried about the political damage from President Joe Biden’s migration should “call up the White House and say, “Work with Republicans to change asylum, change parole [and] implement a Title 42 authority that would stop the inflow,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) told “Face the Nation’ on December 31. “We’re full,” he added.

House Speaker Mike Johnson warned the White House that the House has already voted for a bill – H.R. 2 – to shut down the parole pathway. He released a December 21 letter to Biden and his deputies saying, “Cease exploitation of parole authority, and ensure it is granted solely ‘on a case-by-case basis’ instead of using parole for entire classes of aliens.”

The parole issue is rarely mentioned in media reports about the slow-motion migration talks, partly because most reporters are cheerleading for more migration. Also, White House officials and GOP Senators prefer to tout claimed progress in the less important issue of asylum.

Yet parole is the bigger problem, in part, because White House officials are rejecting any curbs on parole. “Biden officials have told Hispanic lawmakers that they are resisting GOP demands to limit the administration’s authority to release migrants through the legal tool known as parole,” Axios reported on December 19.

The Democrats are resisting compromise because they using their parole claim to create a parallel, administration-directed immigration system under the control of Biden’s ambitious pro-migration border chief, Alejandro Mayorkas.

That parole goal is being protected even though Democrats choose to combine border security with a funding package to help Ukraine survive amid the war against Russia.

For decades, the border officials who regulate the inflow of legal visitors and tourists have also been allowed by Congress to “parole ” individuals into the United States in emergency circumstances, such as a boat crewman’s medical emergency. Various administrations exploited the loophole to import many people — often with the tacit approval of congressional leaders — until Congress tightened the law in 1996.

Congress “limited the executive branch’s authority to parole aliens as a class [by] allowing it to do so ‘only on a case-by-case basis,'” according to a December 2023 report by Andrew Arthur, a former immigration judge who now works with the Center for Immigration Studies.

“Second, it struck the phrase ‘for emergent reasons or for reasons deemed strictly in the public interest’ and substituted in its place ‘for urgent humanitarian reasons or significant public benefit,'” said the CIS report.

But Congress’ 1996 limits on parole are being ignored by Mayorkas, who is both a lawyer and a pro-migration zealot. Since 2o21, he and his deputies have given parole to more than 1.4 million people in multiple categories — far more than the annual inflow of 1 million legal immigrants.

For example, Mayorkas ignored the”case-by-case” legal requirement when he provided parole to roughly 100,000 Afghans. Many of the Afghans got their parole documents after they were first flown to a safe airport outside Afghanistan, and even though many had done little to help their government fight the Taliban armies.

Mayorkas also provided a parole welcome to roughly 200,000 Ukrainians and 25,0000 Russians, nearly all of whom had safely passed through safe European countries on their way to Mayorkas’ parole welcome.

Mayorkas is giving parole to 360,000 migrants per year who fly in from Cuba, Nicaragua, Haiti, and Venezuela. They are given parole under the justification that they would otherwise break the law by crossing the border illegally — and despite the damage to their home country caused by their exit.

Mayorkas is also using his parole loophole to sneak economic migrants past Congress’ law that asylum seekers wait six months before getting a work permit. The six-month delay was written to prevent companies from importing cheap and desperate foreign workers as asylum seekers. But now border migrants can get parole and work permits, allowing them to quickly flood the labor market.

Mayorkas is giving parole to the family relatives of legal migrants from Central America. This allows the relatives to bypass the line for the roughly 250,000 green cards annually authorized by Congress for the reunification of extended families.

He has also given parole to many of the 600,000 Mexican single adults who have been admitted amid backroom promises by Mexico’s pro-migration government to streamline the flow of migrants to the U.S. border.

This massive parole inflow is in addition to the inflow of roughly one million legal immigrants, and roughly one million white-collar and blue-collar visa workers, This vast legal and illegal inflow inflicts massive pocketbook damage to ordinary Americans by cutting their wages and driving up their housing prices.

For Mayorkas, parole is a far more powerful tool than asylum — despite several lawsuits against his use of parole.

Since 2021, Mayorkas and his allies have encouraged migration by touting asylum to would-be migrants.

However, while asylum gets migrants into the country, they are still in illegal status until they win their court plea for asylum. Also, they can get only work permits after several months., Also, relatively few migrants go through the asylum process because few expect to win their often bogus asylum pleas.

So this asylum doorway gets migrants in — but it also expands the visible population of penniless illegals that fuels public opposition to Democrats’ claim that the United States is a “Nation of Immigrants.”

In contrast, parole approval gives migrants instant legal status and fast-track work permits, and also puts them on a path to welfare and medical benefits. This economic package helps migrants anchor themselves in U.S. society, to bring in their spouses and children, and then apply for the “Adjustment of Status” rolling amnesty that gets them a green card and citizenship.

Moreover, parole allows migrants to fly quietly into U.S. airports, thus reducing the visible monthly inflow of illegal migrants.

So the Cuban-born, pro-migrant homeland security chief is using parole — not asylum — to build a parallel migration system alongside the migration system established by Congress in 1990 and 1996.

RELATED: Kari Lake — Fentanyl Coming Across “Wide Open Border” Is a “Weapon of Mass Destruction”

For example, he is using parole to bypass Congress’ limits on family chain migration into American communities, to import hundreds of thousands of cheap and compliant workers for companies, and to implement the administration’s efforts to reshape the nation’s economy and labor market for the benefit of investors and CEOs.

He is using parole to anchor economic migrants in America, partly because the migrants get work permits. Also, the two-year parole status can be renewed, and it provides a five-year path to the U.S. welfare programs that allow low-wage migrants to stay in the United States. Moreover, parole migrants from Haiti and Cuba get instant access to welfare programs. “As they walk out of the airport with that wet stamp, they’re eligible for Medicaid. welfare and food stamps,” Arthur told Breitbart News.

Mayorkas is also setting up”Safe Mobility Offices” in foreign countries where U.S. officials can grant parole, refugee status, or temporary work visas — to applicants seeking to live in Americans’ society. Mayorkas’s pending “magnet” request for $14 billion in extra funding asks for $1.3 billion to expand the inflow of parole migrants in 2024.

Overall, Mayorkas has repeatedly and consistently called for a Canadian-style, immigration-first economic strategy that would expand government power over Americans’ labor supply and the business sector.

In March 2023, for example, he told a Senate hearing:

It is an economic security threat, the shortage of workers … Regrettably, regrettably, our legal immigration system is not designed to meet the need of employers here in the United States, despite the fact that individuals from other countries want to come here to work — even seasonally, even temporarily — earn the money that they can bring back to their home countries and support their families there.

In December 2022, for example, Mayorkas told ElPasoMatters.org:

We look to our partner to the north that has a much more nimble immigration system that can be retooled to the [national government’s] needs at the moment. For example, Canada is in need of 1 million workers and they have agreed that in 2023, they will admit 1.4 million … immigrants to fill that labor need that Canadians themselves cannot. We are stuck in antiquated laws that do not meet our current needs.

This goal of a cheap labor, migrant-inflated economy– and the use of parole to create it — is backed by the FWD.us, a group founded by West Coast investors that urged Senators to confirm Mayorkas as homeland secretary in 2021. The founders include Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, who spent more than $100 million on programs to boost turnout in Democratic districts in 2020.

But Canada’s high-migration economy has flooded the nation’s labor market with cheap and lesser-skilled migrants that have flatlined national productivity. It has spiked rents, housing prices, homelessness, and inflation, and has even forced down the nation’s birthrate.

Similar policies have produced similar results United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, France, and Germany, forcing extensive backtracking this year as polls shift against the pro-migration incumbents.

Yet Mayorkas and his team are rejecting any curbs on their use of parole in the Senate talks. Politico reported on December 22:

Mayorkas’ talks with Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.), Sens. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) are advancing despite facing huge hurdles. They’ve made progress on changes to asylum standards but remain at odds over dialing back the president’s parole authority and new expulsion authority, according to a second person briefed on the talks.

Even if parole is included in the deal, GOP staffers will have to scrutinize the language for new loopholes, Arthur told Breitbart:

Negotiators and members need to be very explicit about any proposal to expand the ability of the Biden administration to allow foreign nationals into the United States on parole, because the Biden administration has shown willingness to abuse the very, very limited parole authority it already has.

There is also little trust among Republicans, even Sen. John Hoeven (R-ND) who helped clinch Senate passage of the 2013 “Gang of Eight”cheap labor bill. On December 221, he told Politico:

“I don’t think Mayorkas gets it done. I mean, you’ve seen his performance on the border, it’s worse than abysmal,” Sen. John Hoeven (R-N.D.) said. “We have him up for hearings. And he sits there and says the border’s secure. He’s not even dealing with reality.”

“We’re not going to reach any kind of agreement until the president tells us what, if anything, he’s willing to do to secure the border,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) told Politico.

But the GOP leadership is eager to show they are all opposed to Mayorkas’ parole programs.

“Our [GOP] colleagues at the negotiating table are under no illusions about how difficult it is to fix our nation’s broken asylum and parole system,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said in a December 18 floor speech. “There’s no longer any disagreement that the situation at the southern border is unsustainable and requires the Senate to act.”