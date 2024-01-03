Nearly 40 percent of Americans believe President Joe Biden was elected illegitimately, according to a poll.

The poll, published Tuesday by the Washington Post and the University of Maryland’s Center for Democracy and Civic Engagement, said 36 percent of Americans believe Biden was illegitimately elected. That number has risen five percentage points from 31 percent in 2021.

That 36 percent includes nine percent of Democrats, 67 percent of Republicans, and 32 percent of Independents.

The poll was conducted December 14-18 among a random sample of 1,024 adults, with an error margin of plus or minus 4.1 percentage points.

While Trump supporters have been painted as extremists for believing that Biden’s election is not legitimate, the poll showed that in 2017, 42 percent believed former President Donald Trump was not legitimately elected.

His 2016 opponent, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton famously called Trump an “illegitimate” president and claimed he “stole” the 2016 election.

The poll showing more Americans questioning the legitimacy of Biden’s election comes just as the new election year begins.

Biden is struggling with black, Hispanic and young voters, a recent USA Today/Suffolk University poll showed.

The Washington Post/Suffolk University poll showed that younger Americans were more likely to say that Biden was illegitimately elected.

The poll also showed that Republicans are now less likely to believe that Trump bears responsibility for the January 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol. More than 70 percent of Republicans said too much is being made of the attack and it is “time to move on.”

The poll showed that nearly 70 percent of Republicans believe Trump is innocent of a criminal conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election, and 77 percent believe Trump is being targeted for political reasons.

The poll also showed less than half of Americans — 46 percent — believe Trump should be disqualified from the presidency because of January 6.

Still, Democrat-elected judges and Democrat state officials have tried or considered booting him off the ballot in Colorado and Maine.

