Red-Faced Biden Returns from Latest Vacation Break

President Joe Biden returned from a seven-day holiday beach break in St Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, on Tuesday sporting a bright red sun-kissed face and neck as a personal legacy of the trip.

The sun exposure comes just nine months after the octogenarian had surgery to remove a cancerous skin lesion from his chest.

As Breitbart News reported, Biden’s lesion was basal cell carcinoma, a common skin cancer that does not tend to spread.

All of the cancerous tissue was removed and no further treatment was required, his physician said.

The president was only seen in public once during his past week on the largest of the U.S. Virgin Islands.

He attended mass and took his family out to dinner. Otherwise he stayed behind the gated walls of his luxury private villa with its private beach, the Daily Mail reports.

During his White House get-a-way, Biden, his wife and granddaughter Natalie luxuriated in the three-bedroom beachfront comforts afforded by Bill and Connie Neville, whose secluded St. Croix retreat typically operates as a VRBO rental.

The beet red president answered just one question from the press on his return to the White House when pushed on how he could address the border crisis this year.

“We gotta do something, they gotta give me the money I need to protect the border,” Biden said, after officials revealed over 302,000 people crossed the border illegally in December.

Biden’s return from vacation comes just days after it was revealed he spent more than a third of the past year ensconced at a getaway spot.

According to the New York Post, peripatetic Biden could be found on his absences from Washington, DC, at either one of his Delaware residences, a posh vacation site or Camp David, a review of public records by the outlet confirms.

Biden was away from the White House for 138 days in 2023 — or 37 percent of the time.