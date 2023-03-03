A small lesion removed from President Joe Biden’s chest last month during his annual physical exam was cancerous, his longtime doctor, Kevin C. O’Connor, said in a letter Friday.

O’Connor noted that the skin lesion was removed from the president’s chest on February 16 during his visit to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and was sent for a traditional biopsy.

“As expected,” the biopsy revealed that the small lesion was basal cell carcinoma, the president’s physician wrote in a memo. All of the cancerous tissue was successfully removed at the time of the biopsy.

Additionally, the area around the biopsy on his chest was treated “presumptively with electrodessication and curettage.” There is no further treatment needed at this time, the memo stated.

Since the removal of the lesion, the president’s chest has “healed nicely.” The memo noted that the president will continue to be under dermatologic surveillance, which is part of his “ongoing comprehensive healthcare.”

O’Connor noted that basal cell carcinoma does not usually “spread” or “metastasize” as do some of the other “more serious” skin cancers like melanoma or squamous cell carcinoma. “They do, however, have the potential to increase in size, resulting in a more significant issue as well as increased challenges for surgical removal,” he added.

As Breitbart News has reported, Biden is 80 years old and has yet to officially announce if he will run for reelection, even though he has reportedly been setting up the infrastructure to do so behind the scenes. If Biden were to win reelection, he would be 86 years old at the end of a second term.

