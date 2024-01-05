Nolte: Chicago Art Institute Sued for ‘Pervasive’ Antisemitic Discrimination

The School of the Art Institute of Chicago (SAIC) (pictured above) is facing a lawsuit alleging “pervasive and severe antisemitic harassment and discrimination under Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act.”

Based on the anti-Jew hatred we’ve seen across America’s elite, left-wing universities, and worst of all, based on the tolerance for all this hatred among the left-wing elite, these allegations do not sound anything close to far-fetched.

The suit, which was filed on December 22, claims that the October 7 Hamas terror attack that resulted in the savage murder, rape, and desecration of some 1200 Israeli civilians motivated what can only be described as a hate campaign against a Jewish master’s student of art therapy.

Per the lawsuit, a Jewish student named Shiran claims she was assigned a course that an assistant professor named Chun-Shan (Sandie) Yi told her was based on drawings created by Palestinian children that showed “Israeli soldiers engaged in brutal violence.”

The lawsuit further claims that the course “also required the students to answer a second prompt about child sexual assault that involved artwork using Hebrew-language text bubbles (thereby suggesting the sex offenders were Israeli subjects).”

A final assignment, per the lawsuit, “gratuitously incorporated inflammatory content uniquely targeted at Shiran in apparent retaliation for previous complaints she raised about persistent and severe antisemitism.”

The law firm says that it was only after the school learned that “Shiran intended to file for a temporary restraining order in federal court to enjoin the school from assigning the offending material” that the school killed the anti-Jew projects.

Nevertheless, Shiran’s lawyers also claim:

The “professor persisted in targeting Shiran with discussions regarding the handling of upsetting material, changes to the course’s grading and rubric that would uniquely harm Shiran’s grade, and the solicitation and acceptance of hostile and discriminatory feedback from classmates regarding Shiran’s presentations.”

The lawsuit claims the school attempted to justify this assignment with this rationale:

Sometimes we can also work with clients’ experiences/backgrounds that are ‘too close to home’ and we need to deal with our own complicated feelings, internalized racism/ ableism/ homophobia/ supremacy and countertransference, etc. Can you keep it professional and still empathize with clients even when the content of their art upsets or triggers you?

But Shiran’s lawyers claim she “is the only student in the class from Israel or the Palestinian territories. In other words, she is the only student for whom the images could be described as ‘too close to home.'”

WATCH — EVIL: See the Aftermath of Hamas Attack on an Israeli KINDERGARTEN

What’s more, “other students did not receive a corresponding assignment asking them to respond to images that might ‘upset’ or ‘trigger’ them, such as drawings by Israeli children depicting Hamas’s genocidal violence against innocent Israelis.”

What gives this lawsuit credibility is simply this: proving this student a liar would be absurdly easy. This is not a he said/she said situation. This is not graffiti no one saw scrawled. This is not some airy allegation about feeling unsafe. Emails, class assignments, and class discussions are easy to prove or disprove.

Offer extended… Get a FREE FREE FREE autographed bookplate if you purchase John Nolte’s debut novel, Borrowed Time (Bombardier Books). After your purchase, email JJMNOLTE at HOTMAIL dot COM with your address and any personalization requests.

“This novel is a high-wire narrative that meditates on life and death and God’s eternal presence.… I read this book in one sitting and look forward to reading it again… This is, quite simply, a great American novel.” — Robert Avrech, Emmy-winning Screenwriter Body Double, A Stranger Among Us.

Borrowed Time is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available on Kindle, Audible, and hardcover.