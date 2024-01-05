Scalise to Miss Votes Through February While Recovering from Cancer

House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) will not return to Washington until February as he receives a stem cell transplant during his treatment for cancer, his office announced.

His office released a statement Friday providing an update on his treatment for multiple myeloma:

Last month, Leader Scalise successfully completed induction chemotherapy and had a positive response. It has now been determined he is eligible for an autologous stem cell transplant. He is currently undergoing the transplant process, marking a significant milestone in his battle against cancer. Once the procedure is completed, he will be recovering under the supervision of his medical team and will work remotely until returning to Washington next month. He is incredibly grateful to have progressed so well, and is thankful to his entire medical team, family, friends, and colleagues for their prayers and support.

Scalise’s absence comes at a critical time for House Republicans as they face battles on multiple fronts with the slimmest – now even slimmer – of margins.

The House faces two government funding deadlines on January 19 and February 2, is endeavoring to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas despite a handful of uneasy Republicans, and is moving forward with its formal impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden with — until now — a target date of perhaps February for a House vote.

Additionally, Senate negotiators continue working towards a compromise on foreign aid funding and border security that could pass the House. Hours before Scalise’s announcement, Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) indicated he would circumvent the seemingly stalled Senate process and work directly with the White House, although the lack of another vote likely reduces his leverage.

With his decreased margin, Johnson’s tall task as Speaker is now taller. With the departure of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) at the end of 2023, Republicans hold 220 House seats, to 213 for Democrats. But Rep. Bill Johnson (R-OH) is leaving January 21, reducing the Republican advantage to 219-213.

The special election to replace expelled former Rep. George Santos (R-NY) will be held February 13. However, many are projecting popular Democrat Tom Suozzi, who held the seat for three terms before retiring in 2023, to emerge victorious.

A Suozzi victory would swing the balance to 219-214. But if Scalise remains sidelined, the Republican advantage would effectively be 218-214.

In the latter scenario, Republicans could lose no more than one vote to a united bloc of Democrats.

The announcement from Scalise’s office did not mention a target date for his return other than suggesting he will return to Washington “next month.”

