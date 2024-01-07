Hunter Biden’s lawyer and so-called “sugar brother,” Kevin Morris, has a film crew following the first son around for a documentary glamorizing his scandal-scarred client, including his press conference in December upon defying a subpoenaed congressional testimony.

Cameras and spotlights for the film were reportedly on Hunter during the “press conference”, amid Morris’ ongoing initiative to produce a documentary about Hunter, as Breitbart News previously reported.

Media members previously spotted the film crew trailing Hunter at several key public appearances at Soho’s Georges Berges gallery, where he tried to sell art to “anonymous” buyers.

The purpose of the documentary is to produce a public relations ploy to distract from Hunter’s legal and congressional probe, the Los Angeles Times reported this week:

For years, it had been following Biden and filming his travails for a documentary that Morris has backed. The strategy isn’t a novel one. A documentary would allow Biden the person — a father and husband — to be presented without a middleman: painting, selling his art, raising his son and navigating everyday life as a sober adult with ongoing criminal investigations and in the crosshairs of Trump and his supporters. With a documentary, Biden, and to some extent Morris, could possibly get the last word.

Hunter Biden’s legal challenges consist of two indictments on numerous charges, but do not include any indictments related to violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA):

Nine charges: Tax indictment in California

Tax indictment in California Three charges: Gun indictment in Delaware

Hunter also faces a congressional probe related to the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

House investigators announced they would probe the Biden family in November 2022. They revealed Joe Biden received money from James and Hunter.

They also showed that nine additional Biden family members received payments from the family’s foreign business ventures, including two of Joe Biden’s grandchildren.