REVEALED: Biden’s HHS Paving the Way for the Next Lockdown

The following content is sponsored by The Wellness Company.

American tax dollars were hard at work this holiday season at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), where the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act was quietly amended.

No vote required.

The changes, made unilaterally without requiring any legislature vote, expanded the legal countermeasures that the Department may take to combat Ebola or Marburg virus pandemics.

The changes, which are authorized through 2028, have sweeping implications.

The new, amended PREP Act now covers federal funding for counteractions against these viruses, including:

Devices

Therapeutics

Diagnostics… and most importantly…

Vaccines

Considering there has never been an Ebola or Marburg pandemic in the U.S., these actions appear to be just in time for a pandemic that doesn’t yet exist.

“Pandemics” as a business model.

There’s more: taking a page out of the COVID-19 Emergency Authorization Act playbook, the Department of Health and Human Services also took the step to defend their supporters in Big Pharma.

HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra also made sure that liability immunity is afforded nationwide to “Covered Persons,” including anyone involved in the production, distribution, planning, or delivery of the “countermeasures.”

Don’t sit around and wait for what they cook up next.

We all experienced the debacle of the COVID response, and worse, the unnecessary loss of life that only resulted in Big Pharma profit.

Don’t get fooled again and be prepared ahead of time with food, ammo, gold, and medication. That’s where The Wellness Company’s Contagion Emergency Kits come in.

The Wellness Company and its great doctors – like Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Drew, Dr. Harvey Risch, and Dr. Jim Thorp – are regularly in the media fighting against the broken medical establishment.

Dr. Thorp, one of the nation’s leading critics of corrupt Big Pharma, believes that now – more than ever – people should be prepared for the next crisis:

We can’t rely on our crumbling healthcare system to have our backs in an emergency. I’ve strongly recommended “stockpiling” critical medications for years – like the meds found in our Contagion Emergency Kits. Early intervention is KEY at the first sign of symptoms. Taking an active approach by being prepared for the next variant has helped my family tremendously.

The Wellness Company and their doctors are medical professionals that you can trust and their new Contagion Emergency Kits are the gold standard when it comes to keeping you safe and healthy.

The ultimate safeguard for your health.

Be ready for the next variant. This Contagion Emergency Kit contains an assortment of life-saving medications – including Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, generic Z-Pak, and Budesonide with a nebulizer. The Contagion Emergency Kit includes a guidebook to aid in the safe use of these life-saving medications.

This kit is prescription-only – you can’t find it in any store or pharmacy. Order your Contagion kit at The Wellness Company and simply fill out a short questionnaire after purchase and a trusted Wellness Company doctor will confirm your suitability and issue your prescription Contagion Emergency Kit.

The Wellness Company Contagion Emergency Kit includes:

Ivermectin

Hydroxychloroquine

Generic Z-Pak

Budesonide with a nebulizer .

. 1 Emergency Medication Guidebook written by the Chief Medical Board for safe use.

What people are saying about the Contagion Emergency Kit:

Excellent Kit! This Contagion emergency kit is great. Having it “just in case” gives me peace of mind. Highly recommend. Thank you! – Melinda C. Glad that I purchased your Contagion Emergency Kit! Though I haven’t yet needed to use any of the medications that are in our kit, I am happy that I ordered it! One never knows when “an emergency might occur”, and I feel safer having your Kit at my disposal IF needed! We’re so glad we ordered ours! Thank you for making it available! – Susan M. Peace of mind. It is an amazing peace of mind to have this kit in case of emergencies and shortages. The Wellness Company did an excellent job of getting this to me in a timely manner and I and thankful to have it. – Phyllis T. Hope I will never need it! Thank you for caring! Nice to have doctors who look out for us. Times are unpredictable nowadays, feels good to have something in the medicine cabinet in case of an emergency. – Cat S.

Don’t be caught unprepared. Don’t be reliant on the broken and corrupt medical-industrial complex. Don’t regret not acting today.

Order The Wellness Company’s Contagion Emergency Kit now!