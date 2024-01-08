A viral video shows a father fed up with the antics of pro-Palestinian activists — namely, those who opted to interrupt countless individuals’ commutes in Manhattan, New York City, on Monday morning — physically pushing them out of the way of his car after they refused to move.

The anti-Israel protesters were participating in what was dubbed “Shut it Down for Palestine,” swarming Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Williamsburg. According to reports, these protesters blocked various bridges and tunnels in the city, including the Holland Tunnel.

Protesters engaged in a series of chants, shouting, “Ceasefire now” and “End the occupation.” They reportedly compared the New York City Police Department and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to the KKK in another chant.

One video capturing the chaos — which Megyn Kelly of SiriusXM’s The Megyn Kelly Show commented on, sharing her view on X — shows a frustrated man encountering the anti-Israel protesters, who were swarming his car.

The man has his window down, telling the protesters, “You’re disrupting traffic, idiots. You can’t do that. That’s against the law.”

He then gets out of his car and instructs them to leave. They do not listen, and he shoves them away from his vehicle.

“Get away from my car,” he shouts.

They refuse to listen, and he repeatedly tells them to get away from his car before shouting, “I have a daughter in Brooklyn!”

“Get out of the way! Go home!” he says as he gets back into his vehicle, slowly moving forward. He eventually escapes the chaos as the protesters continue to shout and chant.

“Absolute badass,” Kelly remarked.

“Welcome to NYC. If you need to get to the hospital, you need to ask permission from the protesters. Good luck,” another X user commented.

“I’m on Team Guy in the Maroon SUV,” another stated.

Other videos show the chaos caused by the activists:

#NOW “This is New York, not Palestine, not Gaza!” a man shouts as Pro-Palestine protesters are getting arrested after blocking Holland Tunnel “They ruin my day? F them!” pic.twitter.com/POF6Am5rN1 — Oliya Scootercaster (@ScooterCasterNY) January 8, 2024

HAPPENING NOW: Pro-Palestine supporters are taking simultaneous direct action across New York City. Supporters are forming human chains in front of the Brooklyn Bridge, Manhattan bridge, and Holland Tunnel. pic.twitter.com/ucCIRppHUJ — BreakThrough News (@BTnewsroom) January 8, 2024

According to the New York Post, the protest led to at least 330 arrests.