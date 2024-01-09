An illegal alien, freed into the United States as an Unaccompanied Alien Child (UAC), has since been charged with child sex crimes in Fairfax County, Virginia — a sanctuary jurisdiction.

The 21-year-old illegal alien from Honduras was first arrested by Border Patrol agents in January 2020 near Clint, Texas, and classified as a UAC. Border Patrol agents issued him a Notice to Appear (NTA) before a federal immigration judge and released him to the Office of Refugee Resettlement in Kingston, New York.

The following month, the Office of Refugee Resettlement released him from their custody and sent him to live with his father in Alexandria, Virginia.

In July 2023, the illegal alien was arrested in Fairfax County and charged with carnal knowledge of a child between the ages of 13 and 14 without force, possession of child sexual abuse material, and producing child sexual abuse material.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents immediately issued a detainer against the illegal alien — requesting local law enforcement to transfer custody of the suspect so he could be put into deportation proceedings.

Due to Fairfax County’s sanctuary policy that shields criminal illegal aliens from federal immigration law, ICE agents said their request was ignored and the illegal alien was released from jail.

“Fairfax County refused to honor the ICE detainer lodged against this Honduran noncitizen,” ICE’s Erik Weiss said in a statement. “When ICE detainers are ignored by local authorities, the public is put at risk.”

Last month, ICE agents located the illegal alien at his residence in Springfield, Virginia. During the arrest, the illegal alien assaulted one of the ICE agents. He remains in ICE custody pending deportation.

