Republican lawmakers confronted Hunter Biden at Wednesday’s hearing to hold him in contempt of Congress for defying a congressional subpoena.

In what appeared to be a public relations stunt, Hunter Biden, along with his lawyer, Abbe Lowell, and so-called “sugar brother,” Kevin Morris, showed up at the hearing.

Congressional leaders could have sent the House Sergeant at Arms to arrest and detain Hunter for failing to comply with a subpoena.

“You are the epitome of white privilege…You have no balls…I think Hunter Biden should be arrested right here, right now, and go to jail,” Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) said, directing her gaze towards the president’s son:

Hunter and his posse immediately left the hearing when Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) began to speak. “[He] sits here with a smug look on his face and runs away when it’s my turn to talk,” she said.

“He can’t even face my words as I was about to speak to him,” she said. “What a coward.”

Greene previously displayed a photo of Hunter having sex on a blown-up piece of cardboard:

A majority of Democrat voters say Hunter Biden should comply with the House impeachment inquiry’s lawful subpoena, appearing for both a closed-door deposition and a public testimony. If he does not, he should be prosecuted, a Harvard Caps/Harris poll revealed:

All partisans said Hunter Biden should comply with a closed-door deposition.

A majority say Joe Biden’s Department of Justice should prosecute Hunter Biden for not appearing.

House investigators announced they would probe the Biden family in November 2022. They later revealed Joe Biden received money from James and Hunter Biden. They also showed that nine additional Biden family members received payments from the family’s foreign business ventures, including two of Joe Biden’s grandchildren.

