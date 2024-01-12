The House of Representatives will vote next week on holding Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress for repeatedly defying subpoenas, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) announced Friday.

Hunter failed to appear for a subpoenaed closed-door deposition in December, offering instead to only testify in public before the committee.

The House Oversight Committee on Wednesday voted to advance a contempt of Congress resolution against Hunter to the House floor.

If the House holds Hunter in contempt and the Justice Department prosecutes and convicts him, he could face punishment of up to a $100,000 fine and imprisonment.

“Enough of his stunts,” Scalise posted on X. “He doesn’t get to play by a different set of rules. He’s not above the law.”

Closed-door depositions are regular investigative procedures on Capitol Hill during an impeachment inquiry.

A deposition is a standard procedure used by congressional investigators.

Democrats used depositions in their investigations regularly, including the Adam Schiff (D-CA) impeachment inquiry and the partisan January 6 Committee.

House Oversight Committee Ranking Member Jamie Raskin (D-MD) has emphasized the importance of standard, closed-door depositions in other situations.

Hunter is a material witness in the House impeachment inquiry of Joe Biden. House investigators announced the probe into the Biden family in November 2022. They revealed Joe Biden received money from James and Hunter Biden. They also showed that nine additional Biden family members received payments from the family’s foreign business ventures, including two of Joe Biden’s grandchildren.

More evidence against Joe Biden can be found here and here.

