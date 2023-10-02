Most Voters Have ‘Major’ Concerns About Joe Biden’s Age and Health

Most registered voters have “major” concerns about President Joe Biden’s age and health, a recent NBC News survey found.

The survey asked respondents to identify whether they have “major concerns, moderate concerns, minor concerns, or no real concerns” about a range of topics, one of them being Biden’s health and age.

“At 80 years old, Joe Biden not having the necessary mental and physical health to be president for a second term,” one of the options reads, asking respondents to gauge their level of concern.

Across the board, most, 59 percent, have “major” concerns about the 80-year-old’s health and age. Another 15 percent have moderate concerns. Combined, nearly three-quarters, 74 percent, are either majority or moderately concerned about those issues. Only 14 percent said they have “no real concerns,” and 12 percent said they have “minor” concerns.

For greater comparison, the survey asked the same question regarding former President Donald Trump, who is 77. However, 34 percent said they have “major” concerns about Trump’s mental and physical health, while 13 percent expressed moderate concerns. Nevertheless, less than half, 47 percent, have either major or moderate concerns about Trump’s age and health and how it relates to serving a second term. Thirty-nine percent said they have “no real concerns” at all.

The survey was taken September 15-17, 2023, among 1,000 registered voters. It has a +/- 3.10 percent margin of error and coincides with several other surveys showing Americans growing increasingly concerned with those factors — namely, Biden’s age and health.

A CNN poll released in September, for instance, found nearly half of Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents expressing concern about the president’s age.

As Breitbart News reported:

The survey also asked respondents across the board if they are concerned that Biden’s age “might negatively affect” his level of physical and mental competence, and 73 percent said they are “seriously concerned.” Fifty-six percent of Democrats and Democrat-leaners, specifically, said they are “seriously concerned” that Biden’s age affects his current level of mental and physical competence, and 60 percent are “seriously concerned” his age affects his “ability to win the 2024 election if chosen as the Democratic nominee.” Another 62 percent of Democrats and Democrat-leaners are “seriously concerned” that his age affects his ability to “serve another full term as president if re-elected.” Another 47 percent of Democrats and Democrat-leaners are worried his age affects his “ability to understand the concerns of the next generation of Americans.”

Trump recently said during an interview with Megyn Kelly that Biden’s age is not the concern, asserting that the 80-year-old is “not too old” to be president. He did say, however, that Biden is “grossly incompetent.”

“No, not old; he’s incompetent. He’s not too old. He’s incompetent,” Trump said of Biden. “And age is interesting because some people are very sharp, and some people do lose it, but you lose it at 40 and 50 also. But no, he’s not too old at all. He’s grossly incompetent.”