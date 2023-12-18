Most U.S. adults believe President Biden’s health and age, 81, “severely” limit his ability to do the job if he were elected in 2024, a recent survey from the Economist/YouGov, found.

The survey asked respondents, “How much of an effect do you think Joe Biden’s health and age would have on his ability to fulfill his duties as President, if he were re-elected in 2024?”

Overall, most, 55 percent, believe Biden’s health and age “severely” limit his ability to do the job. That figure bumps up to 57 percent among registered voters, specifically.

WATCH — CRASH LANDING! Biden Falls at U.S. Air Force Academy Commencement:

Further, 23 percent believe Biden’s age and health “have little effect on his ability to of the job,” followed by eight percent who said it has “no effect at all.” Another 14 percent remain unsure.

Predictably, 84 percent of Republicans believe Biden’s age and health “severely” limits his ability to do the job of president, but most independents, 60 percent, and one quarter of Democrats believe they do as well.

Only 17 percent of Democrats believe Biden’s age and health have “no effect at all.”

WATCH — Biden Cough-a-Thon! 81-Year-Old Picture of Health Hacks and Gasps His Way Through Speech:

The survey asked the same question of former President Donald Trump. In contrast, just 26 percent, overall, believe Trump’s health and age, 77, “severely” limits his ability to do the job as president — 27 percent among registered voters. Another 32 percent said his age and health have “little effect,” and 27 percent said his age and health have “no effect at all.”

While most independents believe Biden’s age and health “severely” affect his ability to do the job, just 23 percent say the same of Trump, as do eight percent of Republicans and 45 percent of Democrats.

The overall survey was taken December 9-12, among 1,500 U.S. adult citizens, with an error margin of ± 3% for registered voters.

Trump, who released a clean bill of health in November — which reported his overall health as “excellent” and his cognitive test results “exceptional” — has repeatedly urged Biden to take a cognitive test as well.

During a speech in Iowa on Wednesday, Trump blasted Biden as a “low-IQ individual” and the “worst, most incompetent, and most corrupt president in the history of our country.”