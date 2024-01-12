Poll: Donald Trump Up 34 Points in Iowa Caucus

Former President Donald Trump is up 34 points in Iowa, the latest InsiderAdvantage survey released days ahead of the Iowa caucus found.

The survey, which polled 850 likely GOP Iowa caucus goers, found Trump leading the field with a majority, 51 percent, supporting him in the Hawkeye State.

No other potential candidate came close, as both Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley came 34 points behind, tied with 17 percentage points each.

Anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy came ten points behind with seven percent support, and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson — who is traveling around Iowa campaigning — saw zero percent support:

My report from Iowa as we head to Cedar Rapids. pic.twitter.com/saddaKTepw — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) January 12, 2024

Another eight percent remain undecided:

📊 2024 Iowa Republican Caucus • Trump — 51% (+34)

• DeSantis — 17%

• Haley — 17%

• Ramaswamy — 7%

• Hutchinson — 0%@insidepolling1 | 850 LV | 01/11https://t.co/zKSR0kxDtH pic.twitter.com/lkCxXc3D2b — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) January 12, 2024

Notably, this survey did not include former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who dropped out of the race this week.

InsiderAdvantage’s Matt Towery observed that Christie’s absence “appears to have had no discernible impact on the results” of the survey.

The survey was taken January 11 and has a +/- 4.32 percent margin of error.

If Trump were to hold these 30+ leads in Iowa, as several polls suggest, it would be historic, given that no GOP candidate has won the Iowa caucus by over 12 points.

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird (R), who endorsed Trump last year, is among those predicting a “historic” win for Trump in the Hawkeye State, citing enthusiasm around the state.

“I am predicting a historic win in the caucuses by President Trump,” she predicted. “The biggest win we’ve ever had for a Republican in the Iowa caucuses was way back in 1988, 12 points.”

“That’s a big win. I think anything over ten points is really considered a blowout,” she observed. “And right now, President Trump is pulling at maybe 30 points ahead. That’s just incredible. It’s unprecedented. It’s historic.”